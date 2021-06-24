Progress321 announces board members
Progress321, a nonprofit leadership group for El Paso professionals, has announced its 2021-22 officers and board of directors. The officers are: J.J. Childress with Microsoft, president; Gracie Viramontes with Emajj Public Relations & Marketing, vice president; Ruben Ahedo with Freightwell, treasurer; Chris Honsaker with Hunt Companies, secretary; Kathrin Berg with the El Paso Community Foundation, admin VP; and Jessica Herrera with the city of El Paso, past president. The directors are: Benjamin Arriola, Southwest University; Melissa Bobina, Ghostlight Creative; Miranda Diaz, city of El Paso; Johnny Escalante, J & K Present; Valerie Garcia, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center; Gabe Gonzalez, Broaddus & Associates; Ale Montalvo, El Paso Electric; Mario Porras, El Paso Community Foundation; Elisa Samaniego, Kemp Smith Law; Emma Schwartz, MCA Foundation; Analisa Silverstein, Hello Amigo; Daniel Vazquez, GECU; and Leyla Zeidan Safa, Moms on Board.www.elpasoinc.com
