Sophomore year of high school, two weeks before the homecoming dance, I went to the Guess store at my local mall, in a southwest suburb of Chicago. I needed a dress stat, and I couldn’t afford one that I really wanted: a cream-colored ruffled mini from BCBG. Inside the store, which was nestled between Gap and Chico’s, a navy blue bandage dress — similar to ones worn by Cindy Crawford and Salma Hayek in the ‘90s and Lindsay Lohan and Blake Lively (on the set of the OG Gossip Girl, no less) in the ‘00s — hung on a wall display. I snatched it before some other 15-year-old on a mission (and a limited budget) could and walked tall all the way to the dressing room.