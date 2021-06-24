SPELLLING’s New Album Dazzles with Surreal Storytelling, Ornate Instruments

Black Halo brings Hybrid back to the artistic tapestry and it shows how the time of the pandemic never rusted their talent. When one examines the history books for electronic music’s elites, they will undoubtedly find the likes of deadmau5, Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Richie Hawtin, Carl Cox, and of course, Tiësto. If you peel the layers apart, one should also find Hybrid. Rising during the turn of the millennium, Hybrid’s lineup evolved from a group into the married duo of Charlotte and Mike Truman today as the decades passed. The back catalog touches on hits such as “Finished Symphony” which was remixed by deadmau5 early in his career, “Kid 2000” featuring Chrissie Hynde, and “The Formula of Fear” which debuted Charlotte’s vocal talents.