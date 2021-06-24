Cancel
SPELLLING’s New Album Dazzles with Surreal Storytelling, Ornate Instruments

By Ned Raggett
KQED
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few years ago, Chrystia Cabral started recording at home for an audience of one, exploring electronic instrumentation with gothic and industrial aesthetics. Under the name SPELLLING, she’s already notably succeeded. Her striking 2017 debut, Pantheon of Me, led to a record deal with Sacred Bones and the release of her critically acclaimed 2019 album, Mazy Fly. Now, she’s getting ready to put out the most ambitious project of her career thus far.

