Obituary in June 24, 2021, edition- Betty Brinkley

BRINKLEY, Betty Jean, age 81, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Tri-Star Southern Hills Hospital in Nashville. A native of Franklin County, she was born on Nov. 27, 1939, in Winchester, to the late Frank Miller and Maggie McGee. A dedicated homemaker, Betty Jean enjoyed cooking and spending time with her beloved family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Edward Brinkley; children, Billy Brinkley, Wayne Brinkley and Eddie “Popeye” Brinkley; and siblings, Dorothy Haney, Mary Lee Steele and Richard Miller. Betty Jean is survived by her loving children, Tony Brinkley of Decherd, Bobby Brinkley of Hillsboro, and Annie Shetters of Decherd; sister, Edith Shetters of Decherd; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. Visitation was held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Winchester. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Funeral Home chapel. Interment will be in the Mt. Garner Cemetery. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, 931-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.