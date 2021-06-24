Cancel
Belvidere, TN

Obituary in June 24, 2021, edition- Henry Steele

Herald Chronicle
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEELE, Henry William “Bill,” age 90, of Belvidere, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Hammond, Indiana, on Jan. 27, 1931, to the late Vertal Emery and Freya (Snodgrass) Steele. Bill served in the United States Navy during the Korean Police Action on the LST 664 Ship. Before his retirement, he had been employed by Praxair, formerly Linde Gas in East Chicago, for over 46 years. Over the years, Bill coached Little League Baseball and was an avid coin collector. Bill and his family moved to Tennessee, in June of 1993. He was a dedicated member of the Walnut Grove United Methodist Church and had previously been a member of the First Methodist Church in Hammond, Indiana, where he sang in the choir. Bill was also a member of the American Legion. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Rachel (Marrs) Steele; son, Todd Allen Steele Sr.; and brother, Vertal “Jupe” Steele Jr. Bill is survived by his loving daughter, Paula Steele of Belvidere; grandchildren, Paula “Mikki” Russell of Belvidere, Zachary Russell of Belvidere, T.J. Steele of Belvidere, and Anthony Steele of Hammond, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Landan Johnson, Justin Williams, and Carley George of Belvidere, and Brantley Steele of Winchester; great-great-grandchildren, Paisley Stephens and Carson Johnson; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Winchester. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Walnut Grove Cemetery. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, 931-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.

www.heraldchronicle.com

