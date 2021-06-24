Obituary in June 24, 2021, edition- Katherine Frazier

FRAZIER, Katherine (Kathi) Reynolds, age 67, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s Hospital. She was born in Aurora, Illinois, on Jan. 7, 1954, to the late James Thomas and Dorothy Wagner Reynolds. She was employed for many years as a bookkeeper in the tool and die industry. Kathi was very involved in helping many people by sharing her experience, her strength, and giving people hope. She is survived by her children, Kate R. Tyler Reyes of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Travis W. Tyler (Ronni) of Hampshire, Illinois; grandsons, Lorenzo Reyes, Luciano Reyes, Trenton Tyler and John Tyler; sister, Delores Neumann of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; nieces, Vicki Dickey and Terri Leffer; and cousin, Grace Reynolds of Estill Springs, Tennessee. Visitation was held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Winchester. Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment was in the Owens Chapel Cemetery in Winchester. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, 931-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.