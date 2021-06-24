Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

Obituary in June 24, 2021, edition- Katherine Frazier

Herald Chronicle
 19 days ago

FRAZIER, Katherine (Kathi) Reynolds, age 67, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s Hospital. She was born in Aurora, Illinois, on Jan. 7, 1954, to the late James Thomas and Dorothy Wagner Reynolds. She was employed for many years as a bookkeeper in the tool and die industry. Kathi was very involved in helping many people by sharing her experience, her strength, and giving people hope. She is survived by her children, Kate R. Tyler Reyes of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Travis W. Tyler (Ronni) of Hampshire, Illinois; grandsons, Lorenzo Reyes, Luciano Reyes, Trenton Tyler and John Tyler; sister, Delores Neumann of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; nieces, Vicki Dickey and Terri Leffer; and cousin, Grace Reynolds of Estill Springs, Tennessee. Visitation was held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Winchester. Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment was in the Owens Chapel Cemetery in Winchester. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, 931-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.

www.heraldchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
City
Hampshire, TN
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
State
Illinois State
City
Estill Springs, TN
Grand Rapids, MI
Obituaries
Winchester, TN
Obituaries
City
Winchester, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo Reyes
Person
John Tyler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Mercy Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldNBC News

Euro 2020 racism: Soccer players accuse government of 'stoking the fire'

LONDON — In the hours after England lost in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer championship and Black players were subjected to a flood of racist comments, officials condemned the abuse almost as fast as the offensive comments had rolled in. But athletes and others have lashed out and...
POTUSNBC News

First lady Jill Biden to head to Tokyo Olympics, lead U.S. delegation

For the second time, Jill Biden will head to the Olympic Games to lead the U.S. delegation. But for the Tokyo Games, she'll do so without her husband, President Joe Biden. The couple led the delegation for the Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada, in 2010 when Joe Biden was vice president.

Comments / 0

Community Policy