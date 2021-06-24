Cancel
Belvidere, TN

Obituary in June 24, 2021, edition- Nina Brewer

Herald Chronicle
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREWER, Nina Lou, age 84, of Belvidere, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Elk River Health and Rehab in Winchester. She was born in Lick Fork, Alabama, on Feb. 10, 1937, to the late Littleton Lee and Lou Ella Cagle LaFevers. She was a member of the Walnut Grove United Methodist Church and greatly loved her church and her church family. She also enjoyed cooking and taking care of her loving family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Austin Brewer; son, Dennis Brewer; sisters, Rosemary Brewer, Eunice Mason and Jewel Myers; brothers, William Ollie LaFevers, Levoyd LaFevers, Ray LaFevers and Kenneth LaFevers; and cousins, Zada Stewart and Joyce Ann Scena. She is survived by her sons, Danny (Karen) Brewer and Douglas Brewer, both of Belvidere; granddaughters, Angela Mitchell and Sharon (David) Hamilton; great-granddaughters, Emma Mitchell and Libby Mitchell; cousins, Jean Addison and John Taylor Jr.; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Winchester. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Walnut Grove Cemetery. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, 931-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.

