Obituary in June 24, 2021, edition- Ethel Stephens

STEPHENS, Ethel Lynn, age 87, of Red Bank, passed away at her home on Saturday, June 19, 2021. She was a daughter of Walter and Louise Garner. She attended Franklin High School in Winchester, Tennessee. She was an excellent cook, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who never met a stranger and her laugh was very contagious. She was an excellent storyteller and caregiver and will be missed by all who knew her. Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Stephens; son, Phillip Stephens; grandson, James Stephens; brothers, Walter Jr. and Charles Garner; and sister, Thelma Moore. She is survived by her three daughters, Debbie Stephens, Charlene Stephens and Donna (Anthony) Williams; one son, Jeffery Stephens; one sister, Betty Thompson; one brother, Jerry (Grace) Garner; three sisters-in-law, Sue (Dave) Alexander, Lorene Garner and Norma Stephens; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church with Rev. Quinn Parham officiating. Flowers may be sent to the church prior to the service. Special thanks to Kindred Hospice, Dr. Terry Melvin, Gabby, Cindy, Tessie and Allcare staff, Vickie. Arrangements entrusted to Lane Funeral Home, 601 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga, TN 37415, www.lanefh.com, 423-877-3524.