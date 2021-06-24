Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Red Bank, TN

Obituary in June 24, 2021, edition- Ethel Stephens

Herald Chronicle
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEPHENS, Ethel Lynn, age 87, of Red Bank, passed away at her home on Saturday, June 19, 2021. She was a daughter of Walter and Louise Garner. She attended Franklin High School in Winchester, Tennessee. She was an excellent cook, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who never met a stranger and her laugh was very contagious. She was an excellent storyteller and caregiver and will be missed by all who knew her. Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Stephens; son, Phillip Stephens; grandson, James Stephens; brothers, Walter Jr. and Charles Garner; and sister, Thelma Moore. She is survived by her three daughters, Debbie Stephens, Charlene Stephens and Donna (Anthony) Williams; one son, Jeffery Stephens; one sister, Betty Thompson; one brother, Jerry (Grace) Garner; three sisters-in-law, Sue (Dave) Alexander, Lorene Garner and Norma Stephens; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church with Rev. Quinn Parham officiating. Flowers may be sent to the church prior to the service. Special thanks to Kindred Hospice, Dr. Terry Melvin, Gabby, Cindy, Tessie and Allcare staff, Vickie. Arrangements entrusted to Lane Funeral Home, 601 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga, TN 37415, www.lanefh.com, 423-877-3524.

www.heraldchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Winchester, TN
Obituaries
City
Winchester, TN
City
Red Bank, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Episcopal Church#Franklin High School#Kindred Hospice#Lane Funeral Home#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C.,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FDA adds new warning to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is adding a label on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, warning that it has been linked to rare cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a neurological disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks part of its nervous system. There have been 100 preliminary...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, and said they...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy