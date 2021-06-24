Champaign man gets 4 years for having cannabis for sale in 2018
URBANA — A Champaign County judge Thursday sentenced a Champaign man to four years in prison for possessing cannabis he intended to sell in 2018. Broderick White, 29, whose last known address was in the 1400 block of Holly Hill Drive, had pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver cannabis, admitting that on Sept. 27, 2018, he had about 5 ounces of cannabis in four bags in a car in which he was a passenger.www.news-gazette.com