Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

10 Most WTF Moments In Video Games

By Kevin Thielenhaus
gameranx.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are moments in games that break the entire reality of the setting and slap us in the face with some of the weirdest stuff we’ve ever seen. When all logic breaks down and we’re shocked by something totally unexpected, we’re left with a WTF moment. These moments are largely completely separate from the plot. They aren’t huge reveals or story twists. For the purposes of our list, this isn’t about the best shocking moments in stories, or even stuff that is surprising.

gameranx.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Mechanics#Russian Roulette#Power Rangers#House#Scotsman#French#Yakuza
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Funny Moments
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Capcom
Related
Video GamesDen of Geek

Link Tank: The Most Patriotic Video Games You Can Play

Metal Wolf Chaos, Wolfenstein II, and Liberty or Death are some of the most patriotic video games you can play to celebrate this Fourth of July. “America is a land of contrasts, but at the end of the day there’s no place else we’d rather live. Our country is founded on immutable principles of liberty, equality, and freedom that, at their best, create an atmosphere for individual excellence. And also: video games! The world of electronic entertainment started here, and many video games have tapped into our love of country as subject matter.”
Video GamesDestructoid

The Merits of Lore In Video Games

A little while back, I wrote a bit about how different games use crafting systems. So with the 10-year anniversary of Dark Souls inching ever closer, I thought it prudent to do the same for lore. I can't say I've seen much discourse on the subject, so hopefully I'll be able to write something novel or interesting. Maybe even both!
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Why Minecraft is the greatest game ever made

Usually, it would be considered blasphemy in the video games industry to consider any singular game "the greatest ever." After all, everybody's gaming preferences and opinions differ, and being able to play and enjoy anything out of the incredibly vast universe of awesome games is part of what makes being in this hobby so special. Still, out of the thousands of games that have been released and loved by its players, Minecraft makes the most compelling case for indisputably earning that title.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: 6 Useful Early Game Tips | Beginner’s Guide

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin builds off its predecessor and the rest of the Monster Hunter franchise to make a beautiful, unique JRPG that’s really unlike anything else out there. This is a game designed for newcomers and hardcore fans. It might look simple on the surface, but there’s a lot more going on — if you’re an average JRPG player, this game can be completely overwhelming. There’s a lot of small features it absolutely does not explain, leaving you to figure out the details all on your own.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Dusk Diver 2 revealed for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC

Taiwanese publisher Justdan International and developer Wanin Games have announced Dusk Diver 2 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam, a sequel to the 2019 action game Dusk Diver. At present, there seem to be no additional details beyond a brief teaser trailer and a winter release window, though there is a Dusk Diver 2 website to keep an eye on.
ComicsComicBook

Toonami Reviews Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

Adult Swim's Toonami programming block might be most commonly associated with anime and the like, it regularly dips into other mediums and genres. For example, Toonami will occasionally even review the latest and greatest video games, and this weekend, Toonami's TOM shared a review for the recently released video game Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection. The collection includes three different titles, Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3 Razor's Edge, and while it is clear that TOM is historically a fan of the franchise, it is also clear that he understands why some might be put off from the new release.
culturedvultures.com

The Video Game Soundtracks of Our Lives: The 2000s

As the 1990s drew to a close, we saw a glimpse of where gaming and, most importantly, its musical direction was taking us. The inclusion of MP3 and technological advancements allowed many genres in the medium to thrive. They all had a hand in laying out the blueprint for the first decade of the new millennium. The first 5 years alone saw the 5th generation take its final bows, the 6th generation creating new and beloved franchises and by decade’s end, the 7th generation hitting its stride.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Has The Best JRPG Debut On Steam

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin had the best debut for a JRPG on Steam surpassing Final Fantasy XV and Persona 4 Golden. Capcom’s bet to release MHS 2 on the same day as the Nintendo Switch release has paid off in a big way with the game debuting with a peak of more than 30K concurrent users. This is higher than any JRPG that has launched on Steam including Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XV and Sega’s Persona 4 Golden.

Comments / 0

Community Policy