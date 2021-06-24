Cancel
Indiana Dad Saves Daughter’s Life With CPR He Learned From “The Office”

By Travis Sams
An Indiana man is crediting one of the most iconic scenes of "The Office" for helping him save his daughter's life. Matt Uber, from Carmel, Indiana, was playing with his four-year-old daughter, Vera Posy on April 25th. Matt said that he and Vera were running around and "she was chasing and giggling and laughing and all of a sudden, she wasn’t", according to WTHR. It was at that moment, she hit the floor and became unresponsive.

