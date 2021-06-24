Mass Effect Director Talks About Potential TV Show Adaptation
In the video game industry, we’re seeing quite a bit more focus around making movie and television series adaptations. It’s a bit like how the comic book industry had this boom of movies and shows which now the focus looks like we’re going to see the same treatment for video games. While there have been plenty of duds in the past when it comes to adaptations from video games, it might be a bit different this time around with more care regarding the source material and how to properly share a story.gameranx.com