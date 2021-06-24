Freshman Clark giving Mississippi State solid production at bottom of the lineup

True freshman Kellum Clark Mississippi State Athletics

Kellum Clark has slowly become a pivotal piece of Mississippi State’s lineup this season, and he showed the college baseball world why on Tuesday night.

Clark, who has only played in 28 of MSU’s 62 games this year, had one of the biggest hits of the Bulldogs’ season against Virginia on Tuesday.

Virginia pitcher Griff McGarry was no-hitting Mississippi State in the eighth inning, but after an eight-pitch walk to Scotty Dubrule to lead off the inning, freshman Clark sent the first pitch of his at-bat into the right field bullpen to break up the no-hitter, cut Virginia’s lead in half, – and send McGarry out of the game.

It was quite the momentum change, as Mississippi State then reeled off three straight hits and took the lead, 5-4, on a Tanner Allen home run.

“Kellum has a big swing and hits the home run there,” Allen said. “We got on the board, and we got the monkey off our back as a team.”

It took a while for Clark to begin contributing for Mississippi State. In a normal draft last year, Clark might have gone to play professionally, but he was not selected in the COVID-shortened five-round draft and came to Starkville.

He played in two games the first week of the season, against Texas and Jackson State, but then got sick and lost some weight.

He had to sit out an entire month trying to gain the weight back and get healthy, and only had six at-bats between March 24 and May 5.

During that time, however, he earned his first two starts and hit his first career home run, a three-run shot, against Arkansas State on April 13.

“Once he was able to get weight back on him, he spent a lot of time with Coach Gautreau,” Lemonis said. “There were some things he had to figure out in his swing, like most kids facing all this velocity.”

Clark became a regular in the MSU lineup on May 9, the finale of a weekend SEC series at South Carolina. He hit a triple in that game, and has started every game as the designated hitter since.

He has a .243 batting average this year with 18 hits in 74 at-bats. He has five doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs and has become a much-needed power option in the bottom of the lineup.

He only has one hit, the two-run bomb, in two games in Omaha but has four extra-base hits in the postseason so far. He hit doubles against Samford and Notre Dame, then hit a home run against VCU in the regional.

“Once he started figuring that swing out, raising his contacts, he’s just taken off,” Lemonis said. “He’s not just on a hot streak. He’s a really good player and he’ll be a good player here for a while because he has the ability to hit. He’s big and athletic and there’s a real competitor in there.”