Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dying Light 2 Host Will Control Choices During Multiplayer

By Dennis Patrick
gameranx.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDying Light was a huge hit when it was released and for years we knew that a sequel was also in the works. However, it took a bit of time before the sequel was ready for the public and while we are gearing down towards the final stretch for this game in development, players are learning new details about what to expect. Recently, Game Informer was able to speak with the team over at Techland crafting up the game and it was during this conversation that we got word about how the multiplayer component will work.

gameranx.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dying Light 2#Multiplayer#Cooperative Gameplay#Techland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Control sequel and multiplayer spin-off are currently in development by Remedy Entertainment

Sequel would be great. Multiplayer spin-off, not interested. Feels a bit like someone has checklist and had to check off that "money printing" box. :-D seeing the 4 sitting there like as if they just F*%ed up and are sent to the principals office but they still carry their trophy with them give me some cool BAD COMPANY VIBES if we get some quriky max payne characters then i am in!!!!!
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

PowerA's Spectra Infinity controller lights up the Designed for Xbox range

PowerA has announced its newest iteration of the Spectra controller, the new Designed for Xbox Spectra Infinity Enhanced Wired Controller, featuring customisable LED effects, button mapping, three-way trigger locks, and more. Known for its affordable controllers, PowerA has come out swinging once again with a well-priced controller. The Spectra Infinity...
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Control Is Getting a Multiplayer Spin-Off Codenamed Project Condor

Remedy Entertainment today announced that are extending their partnership with 505 Games, to help co-publish and develop Condor, a multiplayer spin-off to Control. The news comes from an official press release, with both Remedy Entertainment, and 505 Games confirming that they will once again be working together on a new title. Surprisingly, the new game is being dubbed as “Condor,” and is said to be a four-player cooperative PvE spin-off to Remedy’s 2019 Control.
Video GamesDestructoid

Multiplayer Control spin-off coming from Remedy and 505 Games

A future, bigger-budget “Control game” is also lined up. Remedy Entertainment’s Control universe will continue to expand. The studio has announced it’s signed a co-publishing and developing agreement with publisher 505 Games for a multiplayer spin-off of Control, as well as future plans for a bigger-budget “Control-game.”. The multiplayer project,...
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

Dying Light Starting 4th of July Event

The event celebrates American Independence Day. Players can use fun and festive fireworks to blast infected roaming around on the streets of Harran. They’ll also snag some good loot to further encourage their burgeoning pyrotechnics habit. The Savvy Gamer Bundle is also available for purchase. It includes weapons, a player outfit, and a new skin to pay homage to what can only be described as “gamercore.” If you like RGB lights, be sure to give it a peep. In fact, the outfit is even called “1337 G4m3R Outfit.” The Savvy Gamer Bundle is available now on Steam. No confirmation on whether the 4wheelz buggy skin includes a gamer chair or not.
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

Control Developer Announces New Publisher, Multiplayer Game, And Maybe Sequel

Remedy Entertainment announced today that they will be signing on with a new publisher. Best known as the developer behind Control, its predecessor Alan Wake, and more, this collaboration brought with it additional news that will be exciting for fans of the series. Control will have some kind of multiplayer game that might be called Condor, as well as a continuation of the Control story.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Will Dying Light 2 Come To Xbox Game Pass?

Dying Light 2 is set to release in just a few short months and that should come with tonnes of new mechanics and factions to learn about. The original managed to enthrall players with a great open world and years of updates. Hopefully, Dying Light 2 can capture the same spark.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Dying Light 2 gameplay trailer is full of monsters

Techland has shared a new gameplay trailer for Dying Light 2 Stay Human that shows off stealth and the various monsters that players will encounter. The trailer below opens with protagonist Aiden making his way to the abandoned GRE hospital across the rooftops in search of a Biomarker, which shows if someone is about to turn. Upon arriving, Aiden is greeted by a building full of dormant enemies and must stealth his way through them by crawling and staying very quiet. Of course, this all goes out the window toward the end and it quickly turns into a sprint or survival.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Why Removing Guns from Dying Light 2 Will Be the Right Choice

The original Dying Light has a very scrappy charm to it. Mantling over zombies' heads, barely making it safely - it holds this certain tenseness that's only accentuated by the great open-world you exist in. That being said, it’s very fond of breaking apart at the seams. It often clashes...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

What Are The Dying Light 2 PC Specs?

Dying Light 2 may not be releasing for a few months yet, but it always helps to be prepared. If you're going to be playing the game on PC via Steam, then you need to know if your machine can run the game. Here are the Dying Light 2 PC...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: How To Turn Invisible And Skip Battles

Sick of fighting battles in Monster Hunter Stories 2? Want to just skip the den full of monsters so you can harvest the eggs instead? You can do that with the useful Stealth Rider Ability — it does exactly what you think it does. You’ll turn invisible, making you undetectable. That also makes ambushing a whole lot easier if you’re feeling spicy. Rider Abilities are special powers that each Monster possesses that can be used in the overworld outside of battles. Your starting monsters can jump long distances, while future monsters can climb vines. There are tons of useful Rider Abilities, but Stealth is one you might not even know exists. You don’t want to miss it.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Meet the Banshee in this exclusive Dying Light 2 art

We've got some exclusive concept art for Dying Light 2 to share, and it's equal parts unnerving and informative. The lead image features the Banshee, a special type of zombie variant that you'll meet in Techland's upcoming open-world zombie game. Like other variants such as the Revenant and Demolisher, the Banshee is the result of unique circumstances that accelerate the zombie mutation.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Gaming News #160 – OLED Nintendo Switch, Control Multiplayer Spinoff, Assassin’s Creed Infinity

The past week was eventful, to say the least. Nintendo finally decided to grace us with an announcement of the new and improved Switch console – but not the one many were expecting. Furthermore, some awesome games are getting sequels, unexpected spinoffs, and a bucketload of content to keep us busy for the foreseeable future. Still, there was some bad news with the beloved fighting franchise getting its last bit of new content and the famous battle royale being attacked by hackers. Read on to find out more.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Are We Getting Bloodborne On The PlayStation 5 & PC?

Either you love it or hate it, but the Souls and Souls-like games have become such a massive hit within the video game industry. These games bring out a real challenge to them and with each game, the release comes to a flock of players eagerly diving into the title for the brutal battles and challenges that await them. Bloodborne is one of the video game exclusives that came out for the PlayStation 4 back in 2015 and since then, players have been waiting for a sequel to come out. Without diving too deep into the lore, the game follows a Hunter that discovers the city of Yharnam has been taken over by a blood-borne disease. This has left players to venture in and find the source of the plague which again is not a walk in the park.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Early Build Of Half-Life Unveiled From Ex-Valve Developer

Digging into the history of any video game development studio is bound to pull up some interesting nuggets of information. We’ve seen plenty of fascinating scrapped projects, ideas on how certain mechanics came up in conversations to simply watching a build go from a prototype into a full video game release. You likely would suspect that we know just about everything there is to know when it comes to big-name video game projects. For instance, Half-Life is a huge IP and recently we got a bit of insight behind the original prototype developers were toying around with.
Video Gamesfingerguns.net

The Finger Guns Podcast Ep. 113 – What Would a Multiplayer for Control Look Like?

This week on The Finger Guns Podcast Rossko, Kat, Toby, Miles and Sean get together to discuss all the week’s news that has been thrown our way. Such as the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut upgrade pricing model, the rumoured Control multiplayer offering, PlayStation’s recent acquisitions and Kojima possibly working with Xbox on a future project.
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

Watch Dogs Legion – Bloodline DLC Review

While Watch Dogs Legion has been receiving sporadic updates, like new characters to recruit, an FPS update for next-gen consoles and even an online mode, nothing has been able to quite pull me back into the game as this new story content did. (missed my original Watch Dogs Legion Review? Check it out here)

Comments / 0

Community Policy