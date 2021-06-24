Dying Light 2 Host Will Control Choices During Multiplayer
Dying Light was a huge hit when it was released and for years we knew that a sequel was also in the works. However, it took a bit of time before the sequel was ready for the public and while we are gearing down towards the final stretch for this game in development, players are learning new details about what to expect. Recently, Game Informer was able to speak with the team over at Techland crafting up the game and it was during this conversation that we got word about how the multiplayer component will work.gameranx.com
