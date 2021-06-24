Hoggard returns to Oxford to lead baseball program

Cade Hoggard took Oxford baseball to the top as a player, and now he’ll try to do it as a coach.

Hoggard was announced as the Chargers’ new coach Thursday afternoon. He replaces Chris Baughman, who stepped down after 11 seasons to serve as co-activities director at the school.

Hoggard, 34, has been Amory’s head coach the past two years. Prior to that, he was head coach at Olive Branch for five years.

“It never even crossed my mind to go back home. Then when they call, it becomes real,” Hoggard said. “It’s an opportunity you can’t pass up."

As a player, Hoggard led Oxford to the Class 5A state championship in 2005 and was named the Daily Journal Player of the Year. He went on to play Mississippi State and then Delta State.

Hoggard was 32-14 at Amory, including a 24-12 mark this past season. The Panthers reached the 3A state semifinals, where they lost to eventual state champ Booneville.

“This place is special,” said Hoggard. “I have nothing negative to say about Amory. It’s hard. I told the boys, there’s probably only one place that could’ve gotten me away from here.”

Under Baughman, Oxford won two state titles, in 2015 and 2016. He was an assistant coach on the 2005 team.

“It seems like they’ve always got the talent to make a run, and they believe,” Hoggard said. “When we were there in ’05 making the run, that was the first one. Now it’s the standard.”

Oxford also hired a new softball coach in Kyle Long. He’s been at East Central the last 12 seasons, winning 212 games and two South state championships.

Long replaces Tabitha Beard, who coached the Lady Chargers for five years before joining Baughman as co-AD.

Hoggard and Long are expected to receive school board approval next week.