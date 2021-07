Are you a fan of "Ghost of Tsushima?" If so, you're definitely not alone. Critics had loads of positive things to say about "Ghost of Tsushima," and it shattered a sales record for new Sony properties in its first weekend on the market. In a mere four months, it hit an even more impressive milestone, bringing in $5 million in sales. It didn't take long for sequel rumblings to begin, and while "Ghost of Tsushima 2" may not arrive anytime soon, fans might have a reason to pick up another copy of the first game in the meantime.