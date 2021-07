The Beatrice Exmark Seniors struggled to get clutch hits Wednesday in a loss to Fremont Wednesday at Christenson Field. Beatrice lost the game 6-2. Fremont scored one run in the second inning, two runs in the third inning and two runs in the fourth inning to build a 5-0 lead. Beatrice finally broke through with a run in the bottom of the fourth and got another in the sixth inning, but it wouldn't be enough.