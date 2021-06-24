Passage of climate bill seen as boon for farmers

COLUMBUS — Carbon credits are at the center of the Growing Climate Solutions Act. "The basic idea of a carbon credit is, if I'm in an industry — let's say the airline travel or manufacturing space that emits a lot of carbon and I want to somehow offset the amount of emissions, the volume of carbon, I put into the atmosphere. Then I can buy a credit or a permit or a certificate, whatever you might want to call it," agriculture expert Andy Vance said. "And on the other side of the transaction, the person I'm buying the credit from is doing something to capture or reduce that carbon, so in this case, we're talking about farmers doing activities like reduced tillage farming or planting cover crops or planting trees on their land that will reduce carbon from the atmosphere or sequester it into the soil in some way."