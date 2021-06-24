Confusion and uncertainty

Dear Readers: The real estate market is seeing fast-rising prices and market mania. Nationally, median home list prices shot up 17.2% year over year in April, to hit a new record high of $375,000, according to Realtor.com® data. Meanwhile, incomes haven’t risen anywhere near as much. Many are asking where is this all going to lead to? Are we going to see the real estate crash of 2008? The good news is the culprits behind the 2008 meltdown crash aren’t as present this time around.