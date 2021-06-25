Hidden Gems Around Rochester, NY You May Not Have Known About

I don't know about you, but I have been craving new and exciting outings after staying at home so much. Yes, things are beginning to lift an open up, but it seems as though many of us are lost on where to go next and what to do. There are some places around Rochester, NY you may want to keep in mind when planning your next outing.

WARNER CASTLE SUNKEN GARDEN: 5 Castle Park, Rochester, NY 14620

Warner Castle Sunken Garden daytrippingroc.com

Warner castle is an 1854 residence that is historically modeled after a scottish castle. You can take self-guided tours around the caste and bring your friends and family along to find the sunken garden. While walking along the beautiful green lawn behind the castle, you will find the sunken garden. It is actually a part of Highland Park which is why it is sometimes known as the Highland Bowl. Pay a visit here if you want a relaxing stroll with a beautiful garden.

CORBETT'S GLEN NATURE PARK: 415 Penfield Rd, Rochester, NY 14625

Corbett's Glen Reddit

Located in the Brighton/Penfield area, Corbett's Glenn Nature Park sandwhiched between an expressway and trafficked roads. This park is full of wildlife, birds, nature and beautiful wetlands and is a secluded area which can make it a great place to take your dog for a walk or your significant other for an adventure. If you decide to take a stroll along the paths of this park, you will notice you are in other people's backyards. This, however, doesn't bother them one bit. In fact, they have pure enjoyment of others appreciation for the park. Do yourself a favor, and reserve a day for Corbett's Glen in your near future.

TURNING POINT PARK: 260 Boxart St, Rochester, NY 14612

Turning Point Park TripAdvisor

On Rochester's northwest side near Lake Ontario, you will find Turning Point Park. This park covers 275 wooded acres and contains a 3,572 foot long bridge over the Genesee River Turning Basin. The park has paved biking trails and hiking trails for those who desire being on feet. Thee long boardwalk is the perfect boardwalk because of the beautiful waters and skies you get to experience on the way. It seems like such a simple walk on a typical day, but when you get to walk on a bridge that almost looks like heaven, it doesn't become so simple anymore. It is beautiful, just go take a look for yourself.

OLCOTT BEACH: 5979 E Main St

Olcott Beach Carousel Park Carouselhistory.com

Sometimes, you're just in the mood for a cute little old-fashioned amusement park. This adorable little park is an amusement park, but not like Darien Lake or Seabreeze here in Rochester. It is a tiny pastel-colored park that contains little Shoppes and stores along the boardwalk. The interesting thing here is that it is run by mostly volunteers which makes it unique and a place that you might want to visit even more. If you have kids, this is a great place to take them along. They would have the opportunity to ride on the 1928 Hershell-Spillman carousel along with five other rides for kiddos. If you aren't here for the rides, you may want to take a nice walk to Krull park or go for a swim in the lake. If you're hungry, they have a place for that too. You can picnic in the park and then visit the vintage log cabin of history right after. There is no fee to enter and the rides are $0.25 each. You also have dining and dessert options if you're tired of walking and need a little pick me up.

These are all great ways to spend time with family, friends, pets, significant others, or just for some alone time if that is what your heart desires. It is a little to no expense way for some fresh air and healthy exercise that's also good for the soul. Take a pal, or just yourself, and find out what Rochester is all about.

