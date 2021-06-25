Cancel
Rochester, NY

Hidden Gems Around Rochester, NY You May Not Have Known About

Nats World
Nats World
 15 days ago

I don't know about you, but I have been craving new and exciting outings after staying at home so much. Yes, things are beginning to lift an open up, but it seems as though many of us are lost on where to go next and what to do. There are some places around Rochester, NY you may want to keep in mind when planning your next outing.

WARNER CASTLE SUNKEN GARDEN: 5 Castle Park, Rochester, NY 14620

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QOJX1_0aebJXKc00
Warner Castle Sunken Gardendaytrippingroc.com

Warner castle is an 1854 residence that is historically modeled after a scottish castle. You can take self-guided tours around the caste and bring your friends and family along to find the sunken garden. While walking along the beautiful green lawn behind the castle, you will find the sunken garden. It is actually a part of Highland Park which is why it is sometimes known as the Highland Bowl. Pay a visit here if you want a relaxing stroll with a beautiful garden.

CORBETT'S GLEN NATURE PARK: 415 Penfield Rd, Rochester, NY 14625

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HsCTk_0aebJXKc00
Corbett's GlenReddit

Located in the Brighton/Penfield area, Corbett's Glenn Nature Park sandwhiched between an expressway and trafficked roads. This park is full of wildlife, birds, nature and beautiful wetlands and is a secluded area which can make it a great place to take your dog for a walk or your significant other for an adventure. If you decide to take a stroll along the paths of this park, you will notice you are in other people's backyards. This, however, doesn't bother them one bit. In fact, they have pure enjoyment of others appreciation for the park. Do yourself a favor, and reserve a day for Corbett's Glen in your near future.

TURNING POINT PARK: 260 Boxart St, Rochester, NY 14612

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iipvo_0aebJXKc00
Turning Point ParkTripAdvisor

On Rochester's northwest side near Lake Ontario, you will find Turning Point Park. This park covers 275 wooded acres and contains a 3,572 foot long bridge over the Genesee River Turning Basin. The park has paved biking trails and hiking trails for those who desire being on feet. Thee long boardwalk is the perfect boardwalk because of the beautiful waters and skies you get to experience on the way. It seems like such a simple walk on a typical day, but when you get to walk on a bridge that almost looks like heaven, it doesn't become so simple anymore. It is beautiful, just go take a look for yourself.

OLCOTT BEACH: 5979 E Main St

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qD9vM_0aebJXKc00
Olcott Beach Carousel ParkCarouselhistory.com

Sometimes, you're just in the mood for a cute little old-fashioned amusement park. This adorable little park is an amusement park, but not like Darien Lake or Seabreeze here in Rochester. It is a tiny pastel-colored park that contains little Shoppes and stores along the boardwalk. The interesting thing here is that it is run by mostly volunteers which makes it unique and a place that you might want to visit even more. If you have kids, this is a great place to take them along. They would have the opportunity to ride on the 1928 Hershell-Spillman carousel along with five other rides for kiddos. If you aren't here for the rides, you may want to take a nice walk to Krull park or go for a swim in the lake. If you're hungry, they have a place for that too. You can picnic in the park and then visit the vintage log cabin of history right after. There is no fee to enter and the rides are $0.25 each. You also have dining and dessert options if you're tired of walking and need a little pick me up.

These are all great ways to spend time with family, friends, pets, significant others, or just for some alone time if that is what your heart desires. It is a little to no expense way for some fresh air and healthy exercise that's also good for the soul. Take a pal, or just yourself, and find out what Rochester is all about.

Nats World

Nats World

Rochester, NY
My mission is to provide content that is enjoyable, yet valuable for all. The type of content that I plan to put out is content that all individuals can learn from in more ways than one and take with them in their daily lives. Everybody is different, and with that in mind, I have so much I want to say and so much of my knowledge and experience that I wish to share. I believe that my content is original, yet diversified and can positively affect one's life word after word. Whether it is a suggestion, an experience, educational, or something different, I can promise that my content always comes from the bottom of my heart.

Rochester, NY
Nats World

The Donut Shops Of Rochester That Will Have You Drooling

There is nothing better than waking up to a fresh, sweet treat and a hot cup of coffee in the morning. Maybe you like iced coffee, and maybe you like savoury foods to start with. The good thing is, donuts are great at ANY time of the day. Whether you're just waking up, going on your lunch break, or going to bed, donuts shall never be denied. Here are some of my favorite donut shops around the Rochester area that are worth visiting.
Rochester, NY
Nats World

Calling All Sweet-Treat Lovers In Rochester

If you're anything like me at all, the day is not fulfilled unless I have something sweet. I never hesitate to go grocery shopping without replenishing my sweet cravings for an after dinner sweet-treat or late night sweet-snack. There are places you can go in this day and age to curb some of those cravings that are not the grocery store. Yes, Wegmans and Walmart have some tasty dessert options, but there is something different about going to a restaurant or cafe for a delicious house-madea chocolate chip cookie or german chocolate cake.
Rochester, NY
Nats World

Places To Celebrate The Fourth Of July

This independence day, Rochester is going to light up the skies everywhere. Let's first remember what this day is all about. On July 4th, 1776, the declaration of independence was adopted by the continental congress. Today, we celebrate it as a federal holiday on July 4th of every single year with loud and popping but beautiful and creative fireworks. It is one that most of us gather for and watch a show with the people we love such as friends, family, significant others, or maybe even by ourselves. There are so many different things you can do and places you can go to watch fireworks. If you're stuck on where to go or what even exists, here is where I come in.

