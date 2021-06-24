Showboat Theatre to host open house

The Magnetic Theatre is thrilled to announce the return of their outdoor variety show as Magnetic In The (Smoky) Park comes to life every Tuesday night, all summer long!. The artists of The Magnetic community are once again teaming up with the wizards at Smoky Park Supper Club for this exciting River Arts District collaboration. In the fall of 2020, Smoky Park’s relaxing riverside lawn hosted music, dance, comedy, storytelling, magic, fire breathing, and even mime, and 2021’s lineup promises to be just as diverse and delightful! Smoky Park Supper Club’s kitchen will be open for food service, and their bar will be dishing out delicious cocktails and great local brews.