Showboat Theatre to host open house

By Hermann Visitor
hermannadvertisercourier.com
 18 days ago

The board of the Showboat Theatre will feature the facility's reopening with an open house set for 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon at 112 E. Fourth St. The public is invited, and there is no admission to the event, which starts at 1 p.m. with the serving of refreshments.

