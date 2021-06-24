Cancel
Dollar index off two-month peaks, 200-day SMA eyed as possible support at 91.49

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Technical change on this timeframe is often limited, though serves as guidance to potential longer-term moves) Down 2.4 percent MTD, June remains on the ropes. Reclaiming May’s gains and also chipping into April’s upside, EUR/USD is touching gloves with familiar support at $1.1857-1.1352. Upstream is focused on 2021 peaks at...

www.fxstreet.com
Markets

Dollar mostly lower, loonie, pound outperform, Asian, EMFX fall

Bond Yields Climb; Worries Grow on Covid-19 Delta Variant Spread. Summary: The Dollar eased against its major rivals but rose versus the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. As the week ended, risk appetite returned despite ongoing concerns on the spreading Delta variant and its effects on the strength of the global economic recovery. After dropping to its lowest level since February, the benchmark US 10-Year Treasury bond yield rebounded 7 basis points to settle at 1.36%(1.29% Friday). Last week,the global spread of the corona virus Delta variant outweighed Fed taper concerns and pushed treasury bond rates to 2021 lows. Friday’s technical rebound in US and global bond yields enabled equities to rally while the Greenback was mostly lower.A favoured gauge of the US Dollar’svalue against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) eased 0.34% to 92.10 from 92.37. The Euro settled with modest gain, closing at 1.1877 from 1.1845 Friday. Against the traditional haven currency, the SwissFranc, the Greenback eased 0.3% to 0.9139 (0.9150). The USD/CAD slumped 0.75% to 1.2445 (1.2535 Friday) enabling the Canadian Loonie to finish as best performing major currency. The Canadian economy added a total of 230,700 Jobs in June, beating expectations of +195,000. Elsewhere, Sydney extended its lockdown for a third week as Australia’s largest city struggles to contain arising spread of the delta variant amidst a slow vaccine take-up. After a battering early Friday which saw the Aussie slump to 0.7410, overnight and December 2020 lows,the Battler rallied 0.43% to 0.7491 in late New York. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) rallied to close at 0.7002 from 0.6945. Sterling bounced to finish at 1.3902 after initially falling to 1.3756 overnight. The British currency opened at 1.3883 on Friday. The Dollar ended mixed against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. Against the Thai Baht, the Greenback rose to 32.55 from 32.42 as Thailand faced rising cases of Covid-19 infections. USD/CNH edged lower to finish at 6.4785 from 6.4930.
Retail

NZD/USD starts of flat, better bid following risk-on Friday

Commodity complex to possibly support the bird start of week. NZD/USD is starting out the week flat near 0.70 the figure as the US dollar faced risk-on pressure in closing markets on Friday. DXY fell from a high of 92.541 to a low of 92.090 while the rally in US...
Markets

EUR/USD: Economic and financial issues affecting the Eurozone

The WHO has warned that a new wave of Covid in Europe is inevitable, with cases of the Delta variant rising. The resurgence of Covid could have a devastating effect on the summer tourist season, like France for example has warned its citizens against traveling to certain European countries. Last week’s Delta-driven pullback serves as a warning that the mutating virus is not finished disrupting lives and livelihoods. The continued ebb and flow of the virus is likely to drive traders’ appetite for riskier assets through the rest of the year.
Business

USD/CAD clings to gains near session tops, around 1.2465-70 region

A combination of factors assisted USD/CAD to regain positive traction on Monday. Weaker oil prices undermined the loonie and extended some support to the major. Hawkish Fed expectations acted as a tailwind for the USD and remained supportive. The USD/CAD pair traded with a mild positive bias heading into the...
Currencies

EUR/USD to recover off from the 1.1777 support line – Commerzbank.

EUR/USD is holding steady very near-term. According to Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, the pair is set to rebound from short-term support line at 1.1777. “EUR/USD last week saw a fairly volatile week in which new lows were not confirmed by the daily RSI. On the daily...
Markets

AUD/USD extends slide to 0.7450 area ahead of American session

AUD/USD remains on the back foot at the start of the week. US Dollar Index edges higher toward 92.50 on Monday. The cautious market mood is helping the USD find demand. The AUD/USD pair closed the previous week in the negative territory and started to edge lower after fluctuating in a tight range during the Asian trading hours on Monday. As of writing, the pair was trading at a daily low of 0.7450, losing 0.45% on the day.
Markets

Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD slips below $26.00 mark, fresh session lows

Silver met with some fresh supply near the $26.25-30 region on the first day of the week. The set-up supports prospects for an eventual break below the $25.75-70 confluence area. A sustained strength beyond the 38.2% Fibo. level is needed to negate the negative outlook. Silver struggled to capitalize on...
Currencies

AUD/USD analysis: Tests 200-hour SMA

On Friday, the Australian Dollar edged higher by 80 pips 1.08% against the US Dollar. The surge was stopped by the 200– hour simple moving average during Friday's trading session. As for the near future, the AUD/USD currency exchange rate is likely to continue to trend upside. Bullish traders might...
Markets

USD/JPY remains on track to close modestly higher around 110.30

USD/JPY is rising for the second straight trading day on Monday. US Dollar Index clings to modest daily gains. Focus shifts to June CPI data from US. The USD/JPY pair started the new week in a calm manner and spent the European trading hours moving sideways a little above 110.00. With the greenback starting to gather strength in the second half of the day, the pair edged modestly higher and was last seen trading at 110.35, rising 0.18% on a daily basis.
Business

Markets Week Ahead: USD/JPY, Euro, Dow, Oil, BoC, RBNZ, Inflation, Earnings

Markets experienced some turbulence last week as freefalling bond yields concerned investors and fueled an unwind of the reflation trade. The ten-year Treasury yield, for example, plunged as much as 20-basis points to a low of 1.25%. This corresponded with a sharp pullback in risk appetite that sent the Dow Jones spiraling -1.8% lower mid-week.
Markets

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie depending on the market’s sentiment

Wall Street closed with substantial gains, government bond yields bounced. The People’s Bank of China cut its Reserve Ratio Requirement. AUD/USD holds below 0.7500, the risk is skewed to the downside. The AUD/USD pair edged lower for a second consecutive week, although it managed to bounce from a fresh 2021...
World

GBP/USD Forecast: Positive momentum hints at further gains

UK data missed the market’s expectations, GDP up by 0.8% MoM in May. Brexit tensions continue amid disagreements on Britain’s post-Brexit bill. GBP/USD offers a marked bullish potential in the near term, eyes on 1.3940. The GBP/USD pair soared on Friday to close the week with gains around the 1.3900...
Markets

XLM Price Prediction: Stellar remains vulnerable whilst below 21-DMA

XLM/USD is back in red on Saturday, still capped below 21-DMA. Only a daily closing above 21-DMA could negate the downside bias. Stellar price sees immediate support at $0.2286 amid bearish RSI. Stellar Lumens (XLM/USD) is posting small losses so far this Saturday, holding onto the $0.2400 level amid a...
Markets

US Dollar Index track T-bond yields to bounce off 50-SMA

DXY consolidates the previous day’s pullback from three-month high. US Treasury yields rebound from February lows amid covid concerns. Rising wedge near the multi-day top keeps buyers cautious. US dollar index (DXY) seesaws around 92.40, up 0.05% intraday, amid early Friday. In doing so, the greenback gauge tracks the Treasury...
Markets

EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bears take control below 50-day SMA near 0.8600

EUR/GBP continues to drift lower following the previous downside momentum. Cross makes lower lows and lower highs technical pattern, a bearish formation. Momentum oscillators adopt a wait-and-watch approach before any directional bet. EUR/GBP edges lower on Friday in the Asian trading hours. The pair lost part of its previous day’s...
Currencies

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Keeps bounce off eight-month-old support around 1.1850

EUR/USD steadies after snapping three-day downtrend, bouncing off three-month low. MACD conditions back the corrective pullback but two-week-old hurdle tests bulls. Sellers remain hopeful below 200-DMA, 1.1785 becomes the key support. EUR/USD seesaws around 1.1850, consolidating the strongest daily gains in three weeks, amid the initial Asian session trading on...
Markets

Dollar Index Is Holding Steady Near A 3-Month High After The FOMC Meeting

According to the minutes of the Fed’s meeting in June, which were published yesterday, Fed officials are ready to take steps to reduce asset purchases as early as 2021. But the target for the beginning of the reduction of the monthly bond purchases has not yet been reached. There is some kind of uncertainty about the timeframe of meeting the conditions for a reduction. Opinions are divided. Some representatives expected the target to be reached sooner than expected, while others preferred to wait for incoming economic data. Considering the decrease of the bond yields, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices closed at record highs on Wednesday. Technology, commodity, and industrial sectors were the leaders of the growth.
Business

Evidence of “twin peak” adds up to dollar strength – Danske Bank

Last week, the global manufacturing PMI posted the first decline since 2020. For FX, it will be the link from peak growth to inflation, which matters. PMIs are likely to taper off further, US jobs to strengthen and cross-asset pricing are set to leave the reflation theme behind. This adds up to more dollar strength, in the opinion of economists at Danske Bank.

