Dollar index off two-month peaks, 200-day SMA eyed as possible support at 91.49

Bond Yields Climb; Worries Grow on Covid-19 Delta Variant Spread. Summary: The Dollar eased against its major rivals but rose versus the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. As the week ended, risk appetite returned despite ongoing concerns on the spreading Delta variant and its effects on the strength of the global economic recovery. After dropping to its lowest level since February, the benchmark US 10-Year Treasury bond yield rebounded 7 basis points to settle at 1.36%(1.29% Friday). Last week,the global spread of the corona virus Delta variant outweighed Fed taper concerns and pushed treasury bond rates to 2021 lows. Friday’s technical rebound in US and global bond yields enabled equities to rally while the Greenback was mostly lower.A favoured gauge of the US Dollar’svalue against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) eased 0.34% to 92.10 from 92.37. The Euro settled with modest gain, closing at 1.1877 from 1.1845 Friday. Against the traditional haven currency, the SwissFranc, the Greenback eased 0.3% to 0.9139 (0.9150). The USD/CAD slumped 0.75% to 1.2445 (1.2535 Friday) enabling the Canadian Loonie to finish as best performing major currency. The Canadian economy added a total of 230,700 Jobs in June, beating expectations of +195,000. Elsewhere, Sydney extended its lockdown for a third week as Australia’s largest city struggles to contain arising spread of the delta variant amidst a slow vaccine take-up. After a battering early Friday which saw the Aussie slump to 0.7410, overnight and December 2020 lows,the Battler rallied 0.43% to 0.7491 in late New York. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) rallied to close at 0.7002 from 0.6945. Sterling bounced to finish at 1.3902 after initially falling to 1.3756 overnight. The British currency opened at 1.3883 on Friday. The Dollar ended mixed against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. Against the Thai Baht, the Greenback rose to 32.55 from 32.42 as Thailand faced rising cases of Covid-19 infections. USD/CNH edged lower to finish at 6.4785 from 6.4930.