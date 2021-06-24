VIDEO: BGSU breaks ground on innovative School of the Built Environment facility, first of its kind in Ohio

Bowling Green State University held a groundbreaking today for the innovative School of the Built Environment facility, which will house the construction management and architecture and environmental design programs under one roof, offering students exposure to both fields. The $10.4 million project will include a 22,900-square-foot expansion of the Park Avenue building, featuring a 6,500-square-foot innovation lab that will serve as a collaborative fabrication and construction area for students in both programs. The first-of-its-kind building will also house two digital labs and a materials and soils lab along with new classrooms and other spaces for students, faculty and staff from the architecture and environmental design and construction management programs upon completion, which is set for the 2022-23 academic year.