Vaccinations slow, individual outreach helps
Over about three weeks, Carolina Caring has administered 120 COVID-19 vaccine doses to patients and families in their homes. The effort may seem slow — 10 doses each day — but it gets the vaccine to people who are homebound and have no way to access it, Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations Sue Nelson said. The Newton-based organization is vaccinating patients across 12 counties, including Catawba, Burke, Alexander and Caldwell.hickoryrecord.com
