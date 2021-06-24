Cancel
Catawba County, NC

Vaccinations slow, individual outreach helps

By Virginia Annable
Hickory Daily Record
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver about three weeks, Carolina Caring has administered 120 COVID-19 vaccine doses to patients and families in their homes. The effort may seem slow — 10 doses each day — but it gets the vaccine to people who are homebound and have no way to access it, Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations Sue Nelson said. The Newton-based organization is vaccinating patients across 12 counties, including Catawba, Burke, Alexander and Caldwell.

