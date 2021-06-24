Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Game 74: It’s Exactly What You Want

By Rohan Arcot
viewsfrom314ft.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that’s more like it! After last night’s crazy walk-off win, today was exactly what you want to see the Yankees do against the Royals with a nice, calm, and easy victory with great pitching and hitting. The Kraken hit a huge 3-run homerun in the 6th to put this one out of reach, giving the Yankees a 8-1 victory behind Jameson Taillon’s best start in pinstripes. This moves the Yankees to 40-34 on the year, and just 4 back on the Red Sox who play the Rays later tonight. It’s their 3rd straight series win and they have won 7 of their last 9. To the takeaways:

viewsfrom314ft.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rougned Odor
Person
Gary Sánchez
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Domingo Germán
Person
Aaron Judge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Game Mechanics#Royals#The Red Sox#Rays#Jamo#Csw#The Bronx Bombers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees release another veteran from minor-league contract

SEATTLE — As we wait and wait to see if the 42-41 Yankees make any upgrades or become sellers before the July 30 trade deadline, they’re continuing to trim some fat off their Triple-A roster. The latest to go is reliever Luis Garcia, who was released from his minor-league contract...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

What Yankees optioning Tyler Wade means for roster

While everyone was partying on July 4 and not caring about a single thing the New York Yankees were doing after yet another disgraceful week of baseball, the organization slipped in a fairly notable roster move. Tyler Wade was optioned to Triple-A after the second game of the doubleheader against...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Alex Rodriguez says he 'threw up' when he found out trade to Red Sox wouldn't go through

As we've previously chronicled in our Historical Trade Rumors series, Alex Rodriguez was nearly traded to the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2004 season. In fact, in a new podcast Rodriguez says that he was willing to sacrifice "somewhere around $40 million" to facilitate a trade from the Texas Rangers to the Boston Red Sox. The three-time American League MVP even says that he has a contract signed by him, Red Sox principal owner John Henry and then-MLB commissioner Bud Selig, which would have redone his 10-year/$252 million deal and completed his trade to Boston.
MLBPosted by
Daily Mail

Yankees' sticky mess: Corey Kluber is accused of doctoring pitches with a mix of rosin and pine tar by the same ex-Angels clubhouse attendant who said New York's Gerrit Cole does too

A former Los Angeles Angels clubhouse attendant has accused a second New York Yankees pitcher of doctoring baseballs in violation of Major League rules, naming two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber in report on Monday after previously implicating Gerrit Cole in a defamation lawsuit. Brian 'Bubba' Harkins, who was fired...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees, Diamondbacks Agree To Trade On Thursday

For the past few weeks, the New York Yankees have been linked to a few outfielders on the trade market. On Thursday, general manager Brian Cashman finally pulled the trigger on a deal. Lindsey Adler of The Athletic is reporting that New York has acquired outfielder Tim Locastro from the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies: Joe Girardi Wanted to Fight former Hitting Coach Kevin Long, Not Max Scherzer

The rules weren’t as stringent when now-Phillies manager Joe Girardi was leading the Yankees, but there were rules, and his Yankees broke them. In 2014, then-Yankees starter Michael Pineda – now with the Twins – was caught using pine tar multiple times and suspended for ten games. The pine tar was noticeably visible on Pineda’s neck on national television, making it virtually impossible that Girardi didn’t know about it.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

2 trades Red Sox can make to bury the Yankees in AL East race

If the Boston Red Sox want to continue to push the New York Yankees down the AL East standings, they should consider making these two moves at the trade deadline. The Boston Red Sox are enjoying quite a bit of success during the first half of the 2021 season. With manager Alex Cora back in the dugout, the Red Sox now sat in first place in the AL East with a 47-31 record entering Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Sure, the Red Sox are in first place, but look at what they have done to the rival New York Yankees thus far.
MLBSportsGrid

Miguel Andujar and Jonathan Loaisiga placed on the injured list by the Yankees

The Yankees placed Miguel Andujar and Jonathan Loaisiga on the injured list Saturday, New York Yankees official Twitter account reports. Andujar has been dealing with a left wrist sprain. His placement is retroactive to July 7, so he could return as soon as the first weekend after the All-Star break if he has healed. Loaisiga was placed on the COVID-IL, but it was unknown if he tested positive for the virus or was just deemed a close contact. In what may be a coincidence, the Yankees are playing the Astros, and Carlos Correa was placed on the same list Friday.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Gerrit Cole throws 129 pitches in Yankees' 1-0 shutout of Astros

EditorsNote: corrected Cole’s ASG apperances in 3rd graf and Stanton’s walk in 8th graf. Gerrit Cole enjoyed a triumphant return to Minute Maid Park and the New York Yankees made a solo home run from Aaron Judge stand in their 1-0 road win over the Houston Astros Saturday. The Yankees...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB All-Star Game 2021 lineups: Yankees’ Aaron Judge bats cleanup, Angels’ Shohei Ohtani leads off AND starts on the mound

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is batting cleanup for the American League in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. But all anyone cares about is the guy batting leadoff. Tampa Bay Rays manger Kevin Cash announced Monday that Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star Shohei Ohtani sits atop the starting lineup for the AL. And here’s the best part: Ohtani also will be the starting pitcher for the American League.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Yankees’ Miguel Andujar placed on IL with left wrist strain

HOUSTON — The Yankees placed Miguel Andujar on the 10-day injured list with a left wrist strain. The left fielder/third baseman has not played since Tuesday. “My sense is it’ll be close to that 10-day range,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Andujar’s absence. “My sense it was probably going to at least be a few more days. So obviously with the [All-Star] break, it made sense to go the IL route — especially being able to backdate it [to July 7]. Don’t want to speculate too much on it, but it was definitely at least going to be a few more days.”
MLBNorman Transcript

N.Y. Yankees-Houston Runs

Yankees third. Aaron Judge strikes out on a foul tip. Gary Sanchez walks. Giancarlo Stanton strikes out swinging. Gary Sanchez to second. Luke Voit walks. Gleyber Torres reaches on error. Luke Voit to second. Gary Sanchez scores. Fielding error by Robel Garcia. Gio Urshela strikes out swinging. 1 run, 0...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Heads to COVID IL

The Yankees placed Loaisiga on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday. It's unclear whether the reliever tested positive for the virus or if he's just in COVID-19 protocols. Regardless, he'll have the All-Star break to get healthy and potentially return for Thursday's series opener against the Red Sox.
MLBNew Jersey Herald

Yankees Report Card: Our grades for all the players for first half of 2021 season

The Yankees’ midterm report card is in, and their grades reflect a third-place club struggling to find its way into contention. And it wasn’t supposed to be such a desperate fight at this point. Summing up an inconsistent first half, where the Yankees performed well below expectation, manager Aaron Boone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy