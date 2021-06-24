Cancel
College Sports

Trevion Williams announces return to Purdue for senior season

By Alex Seats
247Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter testing NBA Draft waters, Trevion Williams has decided on his basketball future. On Thursday afternoon, the Purdue center announced he was putting his pro aspirations on hold to make a return to West Lafayette for his senior season. Williams is coming off of a dominant junior campaign in which...

247sports.com
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: 4-star recruit spurns Tar Heels, picks ACC rival

Justin Taylor will begin his college basketball career in the ACC, but the 4-star recruit will not be making his way to Chapel Hill. After the UNC basketball program was listed among the finalists in Justin Taylor’s recruitment, there was still a solid chance that the 4-star recruit would commit to the Tar Heels. However, as Taylor’s decision day came closer, all signs pointed to the Charlottesville, Virginia native committing to a different ACC program.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Former 5-star Ohio State signee announces transfer to Big Ten program

Former Ohio State football player Tyreke Johnson is joining the Nebraska football team. After spending three years with the Ohio State football program, former five-star recruit Tyreke Johnson is transferring to another Big Ten school to play for Scott Frost’s Nebraska football team. Johnson had entered the transfer portal back...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Previously Named 2 Teams He’d Play For

For nearly the last decade, Damian Lillard has been fiercely loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s remained committed to winning a championship with the franchise that drafted him, which has become somewhat of a rarity in today’s NBA. But after a new report from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Lillard...
College SportsCBS Sports

College basketball rankings: UNC lands Marquette transfer Dawson Garcia, moves up in early Top 25 And 1

Whether Hubert Davis will keep North Carolina near the tip-top of the sport and operating at the level at which Roy Williams had the program operating for nearly two decades remains to be seen, if only because you never know if somebody is built for a job like this job until they have a job like this job. But, that said, there's no denying the first-year head coach has positioned himself for immediate success by getting key players to return while adding experienced pieces via the transfer portal.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

LOOK: Dick Vitale reacts to UNC landing Dawson Garcia

The North Carolina Tar Heels landed one of the biggest transfer portal wins of the college basketball offseason Thursday with former Marquette forward Dawson Garcia. UNC’s addition of the 6-foot-11 big man drew significant praise from those in the media as first-year coach Hubert Davis looks to successfully follow in the footsteps of the retired Roy Williams.
Illinois StatePosted by
FanSided

NCAA Basketball: 10 teams that should target Illinois transfer Kofi Cockburn

Due to the revamped transfer rules from the NCAA organization, players have until July 1st at midnight to enter their names into the NCAA Basketball transfer portal. In the past few days, we’ve seen big names such as Jaden Shackelford, Keith Williams, and Tyrece Radford. But the biggest name to hit the portal this offseason has emerged on the last day in Kofi Cockburn.
Louisiana Statelandgrantholyland.com

BOOOOOM! Ohio State men’s basketball adds Louisiana transfer guard Cedric Russell

It has been a busy BOOOOMing week for the Buckeyes as on the heels of a number of major football commits, the men’s basketball team just picked up the commitment of a veteran, experienced guard. Former Louisiana guard Cedrick Russell has reportedly committed to continue his playing career with Ohio State. Thanks to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility, Russell should have up to two years in Columbus.
NBAaseaofblue.com

Friday Headlines: UK and Kofi Cockburn

Kentucky Wildcats basketball head coach John Calipari seems to continue to make all the right moves this offseason. After landing quality transfers, key players returning for another season and being one of the top landing spots for stud recruit Jalen Duren, you’d think Calipari might slow down just a tad.
Morgantown, WVPosted by
247Sports

WVU to retire College Football Hall of Famer's number

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will retire football's No. 9, in honor of College Football Hall of Famer Major Harris, during the Oklahoma State game on Nov. 6. Harris was one of college football's most exciting performers in the late 1980s. Arriving in Morgantown...
NFLYardbarker

Three schools emerge as favorites to sign Arch Manning

Arch Manning, the No. 1 ranked quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is the hottest name in high school football right now. Last weekend Arch, the nephew of NFL champions Peyton and Eli Manning, visited two different schools in Texas: SMU and Texas. This of course comes on the heels of him having visited Clemson two weeks ago.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
The Associated Press

Darius Days returning to LSU basketball for senior season

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Forward Darius Days is returning to LSU for his senior season after initially exploring his opportunity to turn pro. Days, who announced his decision during an online talk show appearance in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, had previously declared his intention to enter this summer’s NBA draft after last season. However, he did not hire an agent or otherwise relinquish his college eligibility.
College Sports247Sports

Ole Miss makes cut for 5-Star LB Drayk Bowen

The nation's top linebacker in the 2023 class, Drayk Bowen, released his top 12 schools on Saturday. The Indiana native included Ole Miss. "I had a really cool experience at the Ole Miss camp," Bowen said after the June 8th camp was over. "I learned a lot from coaches (D.J.) Durkin and (Alex) Garwig. Meeting coach (Lane) Kiffin was awesome as well. We went to the film room, and they had my film on one side and their film on the other side. They did a good job showing me how I would be used in their defense. It was very organized and matter of fact. They have a pro mentality."
NBAlafourchegazette.com

LSU forward withdraws from NBA Draft; returning for senior season

One of LSU's steadiest men's basketball players over the past several seasons announced today that he's coming back for one more ride. Post player Darius Days announced that he's withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft and is returning to LSU – a huge get for coach Will Wade and his staff.
Manhattan, NYicgaels.com

2021-22 Women's Basketball Roster

AS A JUNIOR (2020-21):. Joined team mid-season, playing in six games and making five starts. Poured in 12 points in season-debut at Manhattan (Feb. 13) Grabbed season-best 10 rebounds at Manhattan (Feb. 14) Reached double-digit points in three of six contests. Registered a block in four of six games, including...

