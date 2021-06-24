Music in the Park continues

The 2021 Music in the Park season continued Wednesday, June 30 with the Soggy Bottom Science Boys. Composed of, from left, lead singer Joel Johnson, bassist Rick Hendrickson, lead guitarist Steve Johnson and drummer Dave Chase, the band includes longtime North Dakota State College of Science employees and former employees. Their setlist included 'King of the Road' and 'All My Loving.' The Soggy Bottom Science Boys are among the bands scheduled to play during the upcoming Headwaters Music Festival and Jam Camp, Thursday, July 29-Sunday, Aug. 1 in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minn. Youth interested in the Jam Camp can sign up by contacting Wahpeton City Hall. Music in the Park is made possible in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts, which releases state at national funding. Bethel Lutheran Church members are scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 7 in Chahinkapa Park.