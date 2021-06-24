Cancel
Music in the Park continues

APG of Wisconsin
 18 days ago

The Music in the Park concert series continues at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Veterans Memorial City Park’s band shell. The Rice Lake Municipal Band, under the direction of Michael Joosten, will kick off with “The Star Spangled Banner,” followed by “Military Escort,” “Danny Boy,” “The Greatest Showman” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat!”

www.apg-wi.com
