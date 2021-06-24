Music in the Park continues

Music Fills the Night Sky at Concerts in the Park This Summer!. Is there anything better than having a picnic with your family, throwing around the ball with your kids and meeting up with friends you haven’t seen in a while? Especially during the summer months – when school is out and the days are long – spending quality time with the ones you love builds memories that you will cherish for years to come. In Santa Clarita, a hallmark of the summer is the City’s annual Concerts in the Park series.