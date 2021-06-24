Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Kay Robertson Hospitalized After Dog Attack

By Billy Dukes
Posted by 
99.9 KEKB
99.9 KEKB
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kay Robertson, the matriarch of the Duck Dynasty clan, was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night (June 22) after her dog Bobo tore a chunk out of her lip. Robertson — known as Miss Kay — was resting at home as Phil and Jase Robertson pieced together the story for viewers of their Unashamed podcast. The elder Robertson recalls being stirred at night by his wife, who was hovering over the bed with a rag at her mouth, saying she needed to go to the hospital.

kekbfm.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
931K+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Robertson
Person
Phil Robertson
Person
Jase Robertson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duck Dynasty#Dog Attack#Unashamed#A E
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Pets
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Is ‘Thankful For Our Great Country’ in Fourth of July Post

It wouldn’t be a real 4th of July party unless we heard from the Duck Dynasty family. And thankfully, Korie Robertson came through. As she so often does, the Duck Dynasty star took to social media to engage with her fans on the holiday weekend. On Sunday evening, she wished her more than two million followers on Instagram a happy 4th of July. In doing so, she posted a photo with her husband, Willie Robertson. Both are all smiles. It looks like the happy couple is laying in the grass.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Huff is ‘Thankful’ in Adorable Fourth of July Pic With Honey and Husband Christian

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff posted a photo, sharing her love of America on Independence Day, featuring a couple of special guests. The Robertson family had made the most out of the opportunities they’ve been given over the years. And they always make sure to pay their respects on national holidays and be thankful for those blessings.
Colorado StatePosted by
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’: Missy Robertson Shares Fun Photos from ‘Iconic’ Family Fishing Trip to Colorado

Duck Dynasty star Missy Robertson took to her Instagram account on Sunday (July 11th) to share some fun photos from an “iconic” family fishing trip to Colorado. “Iconic day of fishing!” Missy begins the post, featuring her husband Jace Robertson holding a massive fish. “For most of us… BIG thanks to Blue Valley Rach for incredible hospitality and scenery.”
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Cher At ‘Death’s Door’ With Rare Illness?

Are Cher‘s friends and family fearing the worst after the icon was diagnosed with a rare illness? That’s what one tabloid was reporting this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the story. Cher ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’?. The tabloid noted Cher had been afflicted with the...
RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’: Is That Gwendlyn Brown’s Girlfriend?! [Pic]

Does Christine share a photo of Gwendlyn Brown and her girlfriend? Recently, Christine Brown shares a group shot of her with some of the kids enjoying a night out. Consequently, this post raises some questions in the comments section. Who is the mystery girl? Does Gwendlyn Brown have a girlfriend? Where is Kody? Why isn’t Paedon there?
CelebritiesFox News

William Smith, 'Laredo' actor known for playing cowboys and brawlers, dead at 88

Actor William Smith, known for playing bikers, cowboys and brawlers in a series of television shows and hit movies, has died. He was 88. Smith's wife, Joanne Cervelli Smith, said the star of "Laredo" and "Rich Man, Poor Man" died Monday at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles. She declined to give the cause of death.

Comments / 0

Community Policy