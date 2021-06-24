Teplizumab Studies Lead to Important Update in ADA Living Standards of Care

MADISON, Wis., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FluGen, Inc., a clinical-stage vaccine company transforming vaccine efficacy in infectious respiratory diseases, today announced that it has been awarded funding from the United States Department of Defense to conduct a safety and immunogenicity study of M2SR, the Company's investigational, supra-seasonal, live, single-replication, intranasal influenza (flu) vaccine. This study will evaluate a monovalent H3N2 flu vaccine candidate, as compared to a licensed quadrivalent vaccine that is considered the current standard of care for adults aged 65 and above. The study is designed to measure a breadth of immune responses against both vaccine matched and drifted influenza strains amongst study subjects who receive either vaccine alone, both vaccines administered simultaneously, or both given sequentially. The study will also assess seroconversion and seroprotection to identify the number of subjects who respond with antibodies to drifted strains of the flu virus. Protecting against drifted strains, particularly H3N2, has been a challenge over the last decade, as evidenced by research conducted by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) showing that H3N2 flu viruses tend to undergo more genetic changes, and as such, can lead to a mismatch between the vaccine strain and those that circulate during the flu season. Additional endpoints of this study will look at mucosal and cellular immune responses, areas which are not typically seen with intramuscularly delivered flu vaccines.