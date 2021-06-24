Cancel
Teplizumab Studies Lead to Important Update in ADA Living Standards of Care

By Mary Caffrey
ajmc.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Diabetes Association's chief scientific and medical officer said the results are important to families at risk of type 1 diabetes. Recent studies involving teplizumab, which is currently being evaluated by FDA to delay clinical type 1 diabetes (T1D), have yielded evidence that led to an update in the American Diabetes Association (ADA) Living Standards of Care, which were released last week ahead of the 81st Scientific Sessions.

