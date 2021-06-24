Cancel
Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Glover to Receive Honorary Oscars

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 18 days ago

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actors Samuel L. Jackson and Danny Glover are among four people who will receive honorary Oscars next year for their contributions to filmmaking and the world, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday. The pair are among the next recipients of the...

Honorary Oscar winners announced

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on June 24 that its Board of Governors voted to present honorary awards to Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann, and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to Danny Glover. The four Oscar statuettes will be presented at the Academy’s 12th Governors Awards on Jan. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles.
