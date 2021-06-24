Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

U.S. trade nominee urges 'robust monitoring' of aircraft subsidy truce with EU

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25qAKw_0aebAyZo00
An Airbus A350 jetliner flies over Boeing flags as it lands after a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - The United States must carry out "robust monitoring" of its five-year truce with the European Union in a 17-year battle over aircraft subsidies, Jayme White, President Joe Biden's nominee to serve as deputy U.S. Trade Representative, said on Thursday.

White said in his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee that, if confirmed, he would also make clear that the United States would not hesitate to take countervailing measures against the EU if it did not comply.

"I think this is clear, the United States is not a shrinking violet in terms of taking countervailing measures against the EU if they're not complying with the deal," White said.

The United States and the EU last week agreed to suspend reciprocal tariffs for five years in their aircraft subsidy dispute. read more

The two sides have been battling since 2004 in parallel cases at the World Trade Organization over subsidies for U.S. planemaker Boeing (BA.N) and European rival Airbus (AIR.PA), which each argued exposed the other to unfair competition.

They said they would continue to work on an overarching agreement on subsidies through a new working group on the issue, and to provide any future financing on market terms.

They also agreed to be transparent on R&D funding, avoid support that would harm the other side and cooperate to address "non-market practices" elsewhere.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
175K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Agreement#Aircraft#The European Union#U S Trade Representative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Airbus
News Break
Boeing
Related
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

Yellen urges EU to back global tax deal, keep fiscal support

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged European Union countries on Monday to sign on to a global deal to revamp corporate taxation, keep fiscal support through 2022 and consider more spending in the face of COVID-19 uncertainty. “We need sustainable sources of revenue that do...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

After U.S. push, EU pauses tax plan, but Ireland sticks to its guns

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union has agreed to delay a corporate tax plan for the bloc following pressure from the U.S. administration and in a bid to facilitate a broader global tax deal, but EU member Ireland reiterated its criticisms of the wider reform. The world’s 20 largest economies endorsed...
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

EU delaying work on digital tax proposal amid global talks

The European Union (EU) is delaying its work on a proposal for a digital tax, as it and other major economies around the world seek to reach a final agreement on a global tax overhaul by October. A spokesperson for the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, said in a...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. repeats warning to China against attack on Philippine forces

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday repeated a warning to China that an attack on Philippine armed forces in the South China Sea would trigger a 1951 U.S.-Philippines mutual defense treaty. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the comment in a written statement marking the fifth...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges Mexico to resume authorization of biotech products

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai met Mexican officials on Wednesday and emphasized the importance of Mexico immediately resuming authorization of biotechnology products, her office said. USTR said Tai met Mexico’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development Victor Villalobos and Secretary of Economy Tatiana Clouthier during a visit...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

UK to agree to ‘conditions’ with EU as both sides prepare truce to avoid ‘sausage war’

The EU will reportedly force the UK to agree to “conditions” as both sides edge towards a truce averting a so-called “sausage war” with a temporary extension to defer a ban on shipments of chilled meat.An eleventh-hour agreement will come just hours ahead of the expiration of the grace period on 1 July, which would have prevented shipments of the products from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.The prohibition of chilled meats, including mince and sausages, is one element of the contentious Northern Ireland Protocol, which erects economic trade barriers in the Irish Sea.Upon signing the Brexit agreement in December,...
U.S. Politicshot96.com

U.S. Treasury’s Yellen ‘pleased’ with delay to EU digital levy

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Tuesday she was pleased by the European Commission’s decision to delay its announcement of a proposed EU digital levy because it will allow work to be completed on a global corporate tax deal. Speaking to Reuters after meeting with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy