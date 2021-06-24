U.S. trade nominee urges 'robust monitoring' of aircraft subsidy truce with EU

An Airbus A350 jetliner flies over Boeing flags as it lands after a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - The United States must carry out "robust monitoring" of its five-year truce with the European Union in a 17-year battle over aircraft subsidies, Jayme White, President Joe Biden's nominee to serve as deputy U.S. Trade Representative, said on Thursday.

White said in his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee that, if confirmed, he would also make clear that the United States would not hesitate to take countervailing measures against the EU if it did not comply.

"I think this is clear, the United States is not a shrinking violet in terms of taking countervailing measures against the EU if they're not complying with the deal," White said.

The United States and the EU last week agreed to suspend reciprocal tariffs for five years in their aircraft subsidy dispute. read more

The two sides have been battling since 2004 in parallel cases at the World Trade Organization over subsidies for U.S. planemaker Boeing (BA.N) and European rival Airbus (AIR.PA), which each argued exposed the other to unfair competition.

They said they would continue to work on an overarching agreement on subsidies through a new working group on the issue, and to provide any future financing on market terms.

They also agreed to be transparent on R&D funding, avoid support that would harm the other side and cooperate to address "non-market practices" elsewhere.

