Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aiken, SC

Free children's Garden Theatre continues this week in Aiken

By Holly Kemp hkemp@aikenstandard.com
Posted by 
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HAai0_0aebA5YS00

Families looking for summertime fun are in for a treat as garden theater is back in Aiken.

The Aiken Community Theatre's Youth Wing is presenting its Garden Theatre production of "Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!" this week, with performances being held Friday and Saturday at various locations around Aiken.

"Garden Theatre showcases our Youth Wing actors and directors with free performances throughout the community for all ages," according to a news release from the Aiken Community Theatre.

The play is written by Allison Gregory and directed by Ella Dietzel.

According to promotional materials, "In 'Jingle Bells, Batman Smells,' Junie B. Jones, a first grader, is super-excited about the upcoming Holiday Sing-Along and Secret Santa gift exchange at her school. Too bad tattletale May keeps ruining all of Junie B.'s fun. So when Junie B. draws May's name for Secret Santa, she comes up with the perfect plan to teach her nemesis a lesson. But will the Christmas spirit of peace and goodwill interfere before she can give you-know-who what she deserves? A hilarious and endearing tale based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park."

Remaining performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the Gem Lakes Pavilion and 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Smith-Hazel Park Pavilion.

Attendees should bring chairs or a blanket on which to sit.

The shows are free and open to the public.

For more information about the Aiken Community Theatre, visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.

Comments / 0

Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
1K+
Followers
201
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aiken, SC
Entertainment
City
Aiken, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Park
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Christmas Spirit#Secret Santa#Aikencommunitytheatre Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
Related
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldNBC News

Euro 2020 racism: Soccer players accuse government of 'stoking the fire'

LONDON — In the hours after England lost in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer championship and Black players were subjected to a flood of racist comments, officials condemned the abuse almost as fast as the offensive comments had rolled in. But athletes and others have lashed out and...
POTUSNBC News

First lady Jill Biden to head to Tokyo Olympics, lead U.S. delegation

For the second time, Jill Biden will head to the Olympic Games to lead the U.S. delegation. But for the Tokyo Games, she'll do so without her husband, President Joe Biden. The couple led the delegation for the Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada, in 2010 when Joe Biden was vice president.

Comments / 0

Community Policy