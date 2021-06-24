Free children's Garden Theatre continues this week in Aiken

Families looking for summertime fun are in for a treat as garden theater is back in Aiken.

The Aiken Community Theatre's Youth Wing is presenting its Garden Theatre production of "Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!" this week, with performances being held Friday and Saturday at various locations around Aiken.

"Garden Theatre showcases our Youth Wing actors and directors with free performances throughout the community for all ages," according to a news release from the Aiken Community Theatre.

The play is written by Allison Gregory and directed by Ella Dietzel.

According to promotional materials, "In 'Jingle Bells, Batman Smells,' Junie B. Jones, a first grader, is super-excited about the upcoming Holiday Sing-Along and Secret Santa gift exchange at her school. Too bad tattletale May keeps ruining all of Junie B.'s fun. So when Junie B. draws May's name for Secret Santa, she comes up with the perfect plan to teach her nemesis a lesson. But will the Christmas spirit of peace and goodwill interfere before she can give you-know-who what she deserves? A hilarious and endearing tale based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park."

Remaining performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the Gem Lakes Pavilion and 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Smith-Hazel Park Pavilion.

Attendees should bring chairs or a blanket on which to sit.

The shows are free and open to the public.

For more information about the Aiken Community Theatre, visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.