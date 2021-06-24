Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Dairy Resources

Montrose Daily Press
 18 days ago

Dairy Management Inc. recently entered a partnership with Alamar Foods Company, which owns 455 Domino’s stores in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan. Dairy Management Inc.’s partnership will focus on about 300 locations in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with a goal of increasing U.S. cheese sales.

www.montrosepress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farmers#Dairy Foods#Dairy Milk#Dairy Industry#Dairy Farms#Alamar Foods Company#Dairy Management Inc#Domino#Usdairy Com#Ornua Amco#Marketsandmarkets Com#The European Union#The European Milk Board#The Meg Milch Board#German#Fair Milk#The General Assembly#Venture Winston Grants#Dairy Transformation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
Japan
Related
Otsego County, NYPosted by
THE DAILY STAR

Grant to help study possible local dairy processing options

Dairy farmers and associated businesses in Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties may benefit from a recent $25,000 grant the Schoharie Economic Enterprise Corp. received from the Appalachian Regional Commission. According to a media release, money from the grant will help fund a Regional Independent Food Processing Feasibility Study. The SEEC...
Agriculturekmaland.com

Dairy producers need flexibility

During the past decade U.S. milk production has increased by an average annual growth rate of 1.5 percent while domestic demand has increased at a slightly slower pace. In recent years the United States has exported about 15 percent of its production, with Mexico traditionally the main export destination by volume.
AgricultureKAAL-TV

VIDEO: Dairy Industry issues

(ABC 6 News) - The demand for dairy products here in southeastern Minnesota is factoring into an issue that is soon to affect our dairy farmers. There are roughly 30 to 40 dairy farms in the multi-county area in southeastern Minnesota. Minnesota Representative Duane Quam has spent time with area...
Agriculturemidwestfarmreport.com

More Details On Dairy Commission

New bipartisan legislation aims to establish a Dairy Pricing Commission to recommend solutions to issues facing family farmers. The commission would consist of dairy farmers, processors and other industry experts. Recommendations will focus on many of the current pricing issues facing Wisconsin’s dairy farmers along with better supply chain coordination and identifying additional export opportunities.
Agriculturemidwestfarmreport.com

Getting Answers For Dairy Producers

Wisconsin Farm Bureau supports the bipartisan Dairy Pricing and Policy Commission Act introduced by Reps. Ron Kind (D-WI) and Mike Gallagher (R-WI). This bill would establish a commission to analyze and review challenges facing dairy farmers. Recommendations will focus on many of the current pricing issues facing Wisconsin’s dairy farmers along with better supply chain coordination and identifying additional export opportunities.
Agriculturenewhope.com

Unboxed: 4 trends in dairy and dairy alternatives

Plant-based milk is still the biggest category in plant-based food—worth $2.5 billion and registering a 20.4% growth rate in 2020—but real dairy milk is still staking a claim to this store department, with consumers particularly drawn to brands that focus on ethically mided attributes such as animal welfare and grass fed.
Agriculturemidwestfarmreport.com

Dairy Signal To Feature Industry Leaders

Professional Dairy Producers® (PDPW), announces the line-up of speakers for week 64 of The Dairy Signal™. Episodes this week feature the latest in silage quality from two “rising stars”, keeping calves cool and comfortable during summer months and a look inside the country’s largest dairy cooperative. The Dairy Signal wraps...
AgricultureThe Daily News Online

Dairy Princess: Dairy delivers benefits to all ages

Hello, everyone! With dairy month coming to a close, I would like to remind everyone of how important it is to incorporate dairy into your lifestyles. There are nine essential nutrients found in dairy that support the functions of your immune system, energy levels, digestion, and even vision. As an adolescent, it is especially important to get a daily dose of dairy, helping to lay the foundation for lifelong bone health. Children consume dairy to obtain nutrients that contribute to normal skin maintenance, and which are needed to produce red blood cells. Dairy is necessary for children because they are growing so much at a young age. Consuming dairy is the easiest way to obtain nutrients to grow healthy muscles, bones, teeth and more!
Pine Bluff, AReagleobserver.com

Celebrating dairy products with yogurt

PINE BLUFF -- June was an exciting month filled with picnics, cookouts and outdoor activities, Easter H. Tucker, interim family and consumer sciences program leader for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said. Along with the outdoor festivities, June was also National Dairy Month. "Dairy foods provide a unique...
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

New USDA Grading Dashboard Expands Access to Data

(NAFB) – The Department of Agriculture Friday announced a new Grading Dashboard, capturing current and historical quality grade and volume information for beef, lamb and veal. The Dashboard includes data published through the weekly USDA National Steer and Heifer Estimated Grading Percent Report and expands the information to include veal...
AgricultureGizmodo

The U.S. Wheat Crop Is in Trouble

Wheat farmers across the country are facing lower yields as 98% of the country’s wheat crop is in areas experiencing drought. In the Northern Plains, the Department of Agriculture said Monday that farmers were projected to harvest their smallest crop of spring wheat—crops planted in the spring and harvested in the autumn—in 33 years. This week, the North Dakota Wheat Commission noted in its weekly update that some farmers saw rain and lowered temperatures following last week’s searing heat, but conditions are still worrisome.
Agriculturefarmforum.net

Animal health matters: Grazing cattle on short pastures can increase anthrax risk

Of all the cattle diseases producers need to worry about, anthrax is one that usually registers quite a bit of concern when reports surface. While conditions such as bovine respiratory disease or calf scours are more consistent and economically important to beef operations year after year, the term “anthrax” grabs attention from non-producers and producers alike.
Agriculturebakingbusiness.com

Durum production down 46% from 2020, USDA says

WASHINGTON — The US Department of Agriculture in its July 12 Crop Production report forecast 2021 US durum wheat production down 46% from 2020, spring wheat other than durum down 41%, and winter wheat up 16%, the latter up 4% from the June forecast. Production of spring wheat other than...
Agriculturenutritionaloutlook.com

Pocono Organics says it’s now the first hemp grower to be Regenerative Organic Certified

ROC certification promotes holistic agriculture practices, including increasing soil organic matter and sequestering carbon, improving animal welfare, and providing economic stability and fairness to farmers, ranchers, and workers. Hemp grower Pocono Organics (Long Pond, PA) says it’s become the first hemp grower to be certified by the Regenerative Organic Certified...
Agricultureagrinews-pubs.com

Market turns focus to weather after USDA reports

MINNEAPOLIS — The corn and soybean planted acreage estimates sparked rallies in the commodity markets when the numbers were released June 30 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The survey-based planted acreage report along with the quarterly grain stocks estimates released at the same time both provided bull fodder for...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn firms for first time in six sessions, USDA report eyed

CANBERRA, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged higher on Monday for the first time in six sessions as traders readied for a widely watched supply-demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Soybeans inched higher for a second straight session, while wheat ticked lower for a seventh...
Agriculturethewestsidegazette.com

Global Food Prices Fall For First Time In 12 Months: Food And Agriculture Organization

ROME — Global food commodity prices fell in June for the first time in 12 months, as per a report released by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The FAO Food Price Index averaged 124.6 points last month, down 2.5 percent from May but still 33.9 percent higher than its level in the same period the previous year. The decline in June marked the first drop in the index following 12 consecutive monthly increases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy