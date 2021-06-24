Cancel
Pets

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Kay Robertson Hospitalized After Dog Attack

By Billy Dukes
Cat Country 102.9
Cat Country 102.9
 18 days ago
Kay Robertson, the matriarch of the Duck Dynasty clan, was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night (June 22) after her dog Bobo tore a chunk out of her lip. Robertson — known as Miss Kay — was resting at home as Phil and Jase Robertson pieced together the story for viewers of their Unashamed podcast. The elder Robertson recalls being stirred at night by his wife, who was hovering over the bed with a rag at her mouth, saying she needed to go to the hospital.

