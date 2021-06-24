All-conference selections announced for the Little Illini Conference

The Little Illini Conference announced its baseball and softball all-conference teams last week.

Locally, Newton had three baseball players earn a spot on the first team, one on the second team. The Eagles also had an honorable mention.

The first team featured Aaron Einhorn, Ben Meinhart, and Ross Farley, while the second team featured Jake Rice. Will Geier was Newton’s honorable mention.

Below is a list of all first- and second-team members along with all honorable mentions:

FIRST TEAM

Rece Overbeck (Casey-Westfield)

Thor Stepina (Casey-Westfield)

Trevor Warfel (Casey-Westfield)

Cole Young (Flora)

Trenton Harrell (Flora)

Ethan Kelly (Lawrenceville)

Logan Medsker (Marshall)

Aaron Einhorn (Newton)

Ben Meinhart (Newton)

Ross Farley (Newton)

Bryan Kohlmeyer (Paris)

Drew Pinkston (Paris)

Hunter Cash (Paris)

JT Johnson (Paris)

Jude Sullivan (Paris)

Chris Jones (Robinson)

Cole Johnson (Robinson)

Wylie Bonnell (Robinson)

SECOND TEAM

John McGhee (Flora)

Ryan Schultz (Lawrenceville)

Josh Kirkwood (Marshall)

Will Ross (Marshall)

Jake Ross (Newton)

Anthony Jerrell (Red Hill)

Bryce Gross (Red Hill)

Cole Lambird (Richland County)

Zach Duenas (Richland County)

HONORABLE MENTION

Adam Keeney (Casey-Westfield)

Gage Krutsinger (Flora)

Leyton Ivers (Lawrenceville)

Tyler Floyd (Marshall)

Will Geier (Newton)

Garrett King (Paris)

Hayden Hesler (Red Hill)

Elijah Willis (Richland County)

Ethan Shidler (Robinson)

On the softball side, three Newton players made the first team, while one was an honorable mention.

Amber Russell, Kayla Kocher, and Payton Kinder were all first-team honorees. Jacey Parr was an honorable mention.

Below is a list of all first- and second-team members along with all honorable mentions:

FIRST TEAM

Emma Mason (Casey-Westfield)

Eva Richardson (Casey-Westfield)

Kennedy Repp (Casey-Westfield)

Megan Cribelar (Casey-Westfield)

Paige Cutright (Casey-Westfield)

Kaidince Carter (Flora)

Regan Henson (Flora)

Gracie Stallings (Lawrenceville)

Mya Clark (Marshall)

Amber Russell (Newton)

Kayla Kocher (Newton)

Payton Kinder (Newton)

Karley Moore (Paris)

Kelsie Dosch (Paris)

Kendal Matthews (Paris)

Ally Harness (Richland County)

Callie Dickerson (Robinson)

Paige Sanders (Robinson)

SECOND TEAM

Maya Redman (Casey-Westfield)

Melody Lockhart (Lawrenceville)

Ava Switzer (Marshall)

Saylor Price (Red Hill)

Sydni Harper (Red Hill)

Bella Trupiano (Richland County)

Rylee Bloomer (Richland County)

Kori Calvert (Robinson)

Maci Smith (Robinson)

HONORABLE MENTION

Addie Squires (Casey-Westfield)

Emma Kitley (Flora)

Alyssa Garza (Lawrenceville)

Adi Scott (Marshall)

Jacey Parr (Newton)

Sarah Burger (Paris)

Kylar Worstell (Red Hill)

Carlene Weiler (Richland County)

Livia Smith (Robinson)