Volunteers distribute kielbasa, pierogies, cabbage rolls and other Polish fare at the PAP Club in South Wheeling as Sunday saw the club celebrate Polish Heritage Day, welcoming new and old friends to Polish American Patriot Club to share in their cuisine and enjoy their music with a day recognizing the area’s Polish population. The observance began at noon with a Mass at Our Lady Of Grace Grotto a block away, before moving to the club from 1 to 6 p.m. Ed Gorczyca said the volunteers were the real stars of the day. “Everything’s going well, and there’s no complaints of the food. They’re what make this, is the help that we get. You can’t do this by yourself.” (Photo by Alan Olson)