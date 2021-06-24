Best Podcast in Baseball: Get a Grip, MLB

Major League Baseball's crack down on the sticky stuff being used to enhance pitches has begun, and who better to talk about the pursuit and policing of the game's best pitches than the reporter who wrote the book on pitches: Tyler Kepner, New York Times national baseball writer and author of "K: A History of Baseball in Ten Pitches." Kepner joins St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold to discuss how far the game has veered toward a pitching-dominated game and whether baseball's nature is always to favor the pitcher. They explore are how the targets of criticism -- coaches, managers, front office, media -- compare when the Yankees are struggled to when the Cardinals are struggling. And, also asked is whether Kepner, one of the most highly respected and read baseball writers in country, has concerns for the game as it wrestles with a lack of action while on the precipice of a labor tussle. The Best Podcast Baseball, sponsored by Closets by Design of St. Louis, is a production of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, StlToday.com, and Derrick Goold.