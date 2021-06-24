Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Best Podcast in Baseball: Get a Grip, MLB

By Derrick Goold
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor League Baseball's crack down on the sticky stuff being used to enhance pitches has begun, and who better to talk about the pursuit and policing of the game's best pitches than the reporter who wrote the book on pitches: Tyler Kepner, New York Times national baseball writer and author of "K: A History of Baseball in Ten Pitches." Kepner joins St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold to discuss how far the game has veered toward a pitching-dominated game and whether baseball's nature is always to favor the pitcher. They explore are how the targets of criticism -- coaches, managers, front office, media -- compare when the Yankees are struggled to when the Cardinals are struggling. And, also asked is whether Kepner, one of the most highly respected and read baseball writers in country, has concerns for the game as it wrestles with a lack of action while on the precipice of a labor tussle. The Best Podcast Baseball, sponsored by Closets by Design of St. Louis, is a production of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, StlToday.com, and Derrick Goold.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get A Grip#Yankees#Major League Baseball#New York Times#Cardinals#The Best Podcast Baseball#Closets By Design#Stltoday Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

MLB Draft: How Pirates' approach landed four top-50 players, including Penn State, Clemson football commits

When the Pittsburgh Pirates used the No. 1 pick in Major League Baseball's 2021 draft on Louisville catcher Henry Davis, it was seemingly with a strategy in mind. The Pirates, it reasoned, chose Davis because his financial asks were the least among the handful of defensible No. 1 candidates. Whether or not that proves to be true is to be seen. The Pirates' draft strategy since the Davis pick suggests it is, though, and that they're all in on the portfolio approach.
Florida StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators News: Former Florida baseball player gets his debut MLB call-up

A new month has arrived! Today is the first day of July, a month packed with excitement that includes the Major League Baseball and National Basketball Association amateur drafts plus the Tokyo Olympics. But before we dive head-first into the next summer month the Gators baseball team got some good news when another one of its own finally made it to the big leagues. Here is a look at the latest pride of the Orange and Blue.
MLBnumberfire.com

Daily Fantasy Baseball Podcast: The Solo Shot, Friday 7/2/21

With Coors Field on the menu and the Houston Astros in a plus spot, we have incentive to search for value at pitcher Friday night in MLB DFS. Which lower-salaried arms bring both upside and some semblance of a floor? numberFire's Jim Sannes previews the slate, discussing three value arms we should consider, how we should rank the high-salaried stacks, and teams we can turn to when looking for value one-off hitters.
MLBTalking Chop

Road to Atlanta Podcast: Previewing the 2021 MLB Draft

Road to Atlanta is our weekly podcast where we discuss all things minor leagues and prospects for our beloved Atlanta Braves. We have relaunched the podcast and it can be found in the same stream with the Talking Chop podcast, so if you subscribe to it...you have easy access to R2A as well. Episodes will go live (most of the time) every Monday evening and will cover a wide range of topics including top performances from the previous week, deep dives into specific prospects or topics, and lots of sweet guests.
MLBwagertalk.com

SATURDAY BASEBALL BEST BET ONLY $9

The PLAY: 1H Toronto Blue Jays -115 S Mcclanahan (LHP), R Stripling (RHP) Must Start. No question about which way to play on the recency. Tampa Bay was the nuts on the road earlier this season, but they're now on an extended away game losing streak. The Blue Jays are smashing the ball with a spectacular 161 team wRC+ over the last week, the best figure on the board. As for the pitching, I like Rays lefty McClanahan better overall than Toronto starter Stripling. But McClanahan has been so-so of late, with an .810 OPS allowed in June. Contrast that with Stripling's .613 over the same stretch. Stripling has taken a much more aggressive approach in his last several outings. He's no longer nibbling and is going after hitters, and the results have been mostly positive. Hot offensive team, with a current form advantage for the host as well. I'll roll with the Blue Jays to win the F5.
NFLyourconroenews.com

BASEBALL: Parker showcases talent at MLB draft combine

Caedmon Parker has always dreamed of playing professional baseball. Since he a little kid, the TCU signee has been enamored with the game and worked hard to make that dream a possibility. Parker, a recent graduate of The Woodlands Christian Academy, took one step closer to that goal over the...
MLBsportsgamblingpodcast.com

MLB Weekend Preview 7.1 – 7.4 | MLB Gambling Podcast (Ep. 20)

MLB Weekend Preview July 1st-4th (Ep. 20) The MLB Gambling Podcast drops it’s bi-weekly episode to preview the MLB weekend. Malcolm Bamford and Munaf Manji get you caught up on the week’s news and notes from around the league. The guys get into the feud between Lucas Giolito and Josh Donaldson. In addition, the guys discuss the injury to Mike Soroka and the Shohei Ohtani stellar week hitting the ball.
MLBLantern

Baseball: Buckeyes eye MLB Draft approaching Sunday

Growing up, Zach Dezenzo studied baseball as he worked toward his goal of one day playing in the big leagues, watching plenty of Derek Jeter highlights from his days with the New York Yankees. Dezenzo said his father played a large role in his development, helping him progress through T-ball,...
NFLthednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: Ranking the best NFL helmets

On the special edition of the Three Ring Circus, the guys are joined by DNVR’s own Eric Wedum, enter the Red Zone and also hold The Great NFL Helmet Draft. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
MLBTelegraph

10 best baseball players from the Metro East

The entire St. Louis Metropolitan Area is well-known for it's love for baseball. Not only does this area love baseball, but a lot of good ballplayers have come from it too. Here's a Top 10 list of the best baseball players from the St. Louis Metro East communities in Illinois in no particular order.
MLBpinalcentral.com

CAC baseball players await MLB draft

SIGNAL PEAK – At least nine players with Central Arizona College ties are expected to be among the 612 selections in the upcoming Major League Baseball draft. The three-day affair in Denver begins Sunday with Round 1 and concludes Tuesday with Rounds 11-20. Five current CAC players likely will hear their names called, along with four former Vaqueros who are now at four-year schools.
MLBwegotthiscovered.com

The Best Baseball Movies Ever Made

America’s pastime truly is an intricate sport. There’s many layers to it at both an amateur and professional level, and a number of baseball movies have captured the game’s passionate struggles throughout the decades. It’s not always all about the action on the field that gets heated. Baseball is a...
MLBTuscaloosa News

Names to know for Alabama baseball in the 2021 MLB Draft

The MLB Draft starts Sunday night, and some players with Alabama baseball ties are expected to hear their names called over the next three days. Fresh off the Crimson Tide's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014, here are some names to watch. Peyton Wilson, 2B. MLB.com ranking: 68. Wilson, the...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox On Deck Podcast Episode 19: MLB Draft Edition

We are back for Episode 19 of the Red Sox On Deck Podcast, your go-to source for everything prospects on the Over the Monster Podcast Network. In this episode, Shelly and Bob attack the MLB Draft inside and out. The draft starts this Sunday at 7:00 PM ET for round one, continuing on Monday for rounds two through ten, and Tuesday for rounds 11-20. We started by bringing up the eight names that have been coming up most frequently within the top five picks, rumored to be in any and all orders.
MLBthevistapress.com

MLB & Minor League Baseball Scores & Stats

David Willauer —Chicago Cubs 10 St. Louis Cardinals 5 Cubs San Diego Toreros alum Kris Bryant came in as a pinch hitter connected with a 3 RBI double. Cleveland Indians 2 Kansas City Royals 1 LaJolla alum Bradley Zimmer single & RBI for the Tribe. Texas Rangers 3 Oakland A’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy