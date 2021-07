You may already know that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed HB 233 into law, affecting every Florida public college and university in one way or another. My career as a professor, which has brought me to my current position at Valencia College, began in January of 1990, and I can say, without a shadow of a doubt, that I have never seen a more egregious bill than this one, which imposes unjust requirements on students, professors, and staff.