National Trail Conference announces first team and honorable mentions for softball

St. Anthony sophomore shortstop Cameron Rios earned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award from the National Trails Conference last Friday.

Rios finished the year batting .571 with a 1.316 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She added 20 RBIs and scored 53 runs for a Bulldogs team that ended the season as the runner-up in the Class 1A state tournament.

Adding on to her impressive stat sheet, Rios also stole 35 bases.

Joining Rios on the first team was sophomore hurler Lucy Fearday.

Fearday went 13-7 with a 2.78 earned run average while allowing 118 hits and 51 earned runs this past season. She also struck out 118 batters and walked just 16 over her 128 1/3 innings pitched.

Rounding out the first team was: Altamont’s Bailey Teasley, South Central’s Sydnee Garrett and Kayli Swift, Cowden-Herrick with Beecher City’s Madison Cherry, Windsor with Stewardson-Strasburg’s Karlie Bean, Hannah Hayes, and Ella Kinkelaar, Neoga’s Trista Moore, and St. Elmo with Brownstown’s Hailey Wright.

A pair of Bulldogs were also honorable mentions.

Freshmen first baseman Sydney Kibler and catcher Maddie Kibler were joined by: Altamont’s Abby Goeckner and Kim Brummer, Cowden-Herrick with Beecher City’s Gracie Heckert, Dieterich’s Cortney Brummer and Eva Meinhart, Neoga’s Avery Fearday, South Central’s Taegan Webster, and Windsor with Stewardson-Strasburg’s Maddie Pfieffer.

South Central head coach Ted Kerner earned Coach of the Year honors after leading the Cougars to a 22-5 record.