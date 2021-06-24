Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

National Trail Conference announces first team and honorable mentions for softball

By Alex Wallner Daily News
Posted by 
Effingham Daily News
Effingham Daily News
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lbXfI_0aeb6sEz00

St. Anthony sophomore shortstop Cameron Rios earned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award from the National Trails Conference last Friday.

Rios finished the year batting .571 with a 1.316 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She added 20 RBIs and scored 53 runs for a Bulldogs team that ended the season as the runner-up in the Class 1A state tournament.

Adding on to her impressive stat sheet, Rios also stole 35 bases.

Joining Rios on the first team was sophomore hurler Lucy Fearday.

Fearday went 13-7 with a 2.78 earned run average while allowing 118 hits and 51 earned runs this past season. She also struck out 118 batters and walked just 16 over her 128 1/3 innings pitched.

Rounding out the first team was: Altamont’s Bailey Teasley, South Central’s Sydnee Garrett and Kayli Swift, Cowden-Herrick with Beecher City’s Madison Cherry, Windsor with Stewardson-Strasburg’s Karlie Bean, Hannah Hayes, and Ella Kinkelaar, Neoga’s Trista Moore, and St. Elmo with Brownstown’s Hailey Wright.

A pair of Bulldogs were also honorable mentions.

Freshmen first baseman Sydney Kibler and catcher Maddie Kibler were joined by: Altamont’s Abby Goeckner and Kim Brummer, Cowden-Herrick with Beecher City’s Gracie Heckert, Dieterich’s Cortney Brummer and Eva Meinhart, Neoga’s Avery Fearday, South Central’s Taegan Webster, and Windsor with Stewardson-Strasburg’s Maddie Pfieffer.

South Central head coach Ted Kerner earned Coach of the Year honors after leading the Cougars to a 22-5 record.

Comments / 0

Effingham Daily News

Effingham Daily News

Effingham, IL
539
Followers
49
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Effingham Daily News

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#The First Team#National Trails#National Trail Conference#Altamont#Cowden#Brownstown#Cougars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Rochelle, ILRochelle News-Leader

Girls Soccer: Milan, Sbeih earn Interstate 8 First Team honors

ROCHELLE — Four members of the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity soccer team received All-Conference recognition from the Interstate 8 this season. Senior forward Ayah Sbeih and junior defender Lizbeth Milan earned First-Team All-Conference, while sophomore midfielder Kyra Rimstidt and junior defender Lucy Monroy took home All-Conference Honorable Mentions. “I’m very...
Pasadena, CASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Softball 2021 All-Area team: Whittier Christian’s Brooklyn Carreon earns top honor

The 2021 All-Area high school softball team for Whittier, Pasadena and the San Gabriel Valley. PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brooklyn Carreon, Whittier Christian, Junior. Whittier Christian’s Brooklyn Carreon is called the “Brooklynator” because she is as dominant as they come, and she had a season to remember while earning the area’s player of the year award.
Twin Falls, IDkmvt

Twin Falls softball team fundraising for national tournament

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local softball team has a chance to play in the World Series next month. Team Impact, a 14U all-star team based out of Twin Falls hopes to raise $35,000 in 10 days for their expenses. Affiliated through the Babe Ruth league, their tournament is...
Morris County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Softball: Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference Player of the Year & other postseason honors, 2021

Player of the Year: There have been some incredible years posted by underclassmen but few have propelled a team to new heights the way Jessica Brown helped lift Morris Catholic. The catalyst both offensively and defensively, Brown collected 60 hits at the plate with 39 runs, 25 RBIs and 25 stolen bases and, in center field, the saying ‘2/3 of the world is covered in water and the rest is covered by Jess Brown’ is more than just a cliche.
Park Rapids, MNPark Rapids Enterprise

Park Rapids lands six players on Mid-State Conference softball team

Six members of the Park Rapids fastpitch softball team received Mid-State Conference honors in a vote by the conference coaches. Seniors Shailyn Pachel and Ellie Ulvin, junior Abby Morris, and sophomores Tori Weaver and Chloe Tretbar earned all-conference honors while sophomore Mickey Clark received all-conference honorable mention honors. All six...
Naugatuck, WVWilliamson Daily News

TV softball lands three on All-State team; Hatfield named first-team

NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Lady Panthers softball squad was well represented on the 2021 Class A All-State Team as they had three players named to the illustrious squad by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association. Junior Emily Hatfield landed one of the two catchers spots on the first team, while...
Ludington, MIshorelinemedia.net

McKinley, Kolb named honorable mention All-State

Ludington’s Emma McKinley and Lillian Kolb picked up more post-season honors recently when they were named All-State honorable mention in Division 3 in doubles play from the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association. “This is a big accomplishment to be put on All-State in any capacity,” said Ludington coach Larry...
Robertson County, TNgallatinnews.com

Announcing the 2021 All-Robertson County Softball Team

Four Robertson County softball teams advanced all the way to the sectional round this season, and one even went to Murfreesboro for Spring Fling. Even in an area that excels in softball, this was a banner year. Without further ado, here is our 2021 All-Robertson County Softball Team:. Position Player...
SportsMLive.com

Here’s the 2021 OK Green All-Conference softball team

The Zeeland West and Wyoming softball teams shared the OK Green Conference championship this spring with 12-2 records. It’s no surprise that the Dux and Wolves were well-represented when the league’s all-conference teams were announced. The two teams combined to have 10 players on the list. Check out the players...
Mcfarland, WIhngnews.com

Newcomer named as All-WIAC Honorable Mention

A McFarland High School graduate received all-state honors for her college hockey performance this season. UW-Stevens Point student athlete Cassie Newcomer was named an honorable mention for the All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference team for women’s hockey. During the 2020-21 season, Newcomer was the team co-leader with four assists. Newcomer also...
Hayward, WIAPG of Wisconsin

HHS softball team honored for outstanding season

At a June 30 picnic at Stone Lake Lions Park, Hayward Hurricanes girls softball team members received individual and team awards in recognition of the best overall season a Hurricane softball crew has had in nearly 30 years. Coach Julie Zawistowski said the team finished with a 17-7 season record...
Sportsscsuowls.com

Jessica Perucki Named To NE10 Softball Academic All-Conference Team

MANSFIELD, Mass. – Southern Connecticut State University sophomore Jessica Perucki (West Milford, N.J.) was named to the 2021 Northeast 10 Conference Softball Academic All-Conference Team, as announced by the NE10 on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Perucki's Academic All-Conference selection is the first of her career, and the first SCSU Softball...
Ohio Stateohiostatebuckeyes.com

Mackenzie Allessie Earn First Team All-America Honors

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Mackenzie Allessie became Ohio State’s ninth first team All-American earlier this month when she was honored by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association. Allessie, who is the first Buckeye to take home first-team honors since Jenn Sciulli did so in 2011, was the Big Ten’s Offensive Player...
Riverdale, IAQuad-Cities Times

Perfect Rockets dominate TRAC all-conference softball team

Making history with its first perfect season, the first step Rockridge took to a 29-0 finish and the IHSA Class 2A state softball crown was to win its fifth straight Three Rivers Conference title. In so doing, the West Division champion Rockets needed a pair of wins over league runner-up...
Sportsteamusa.org

USA Softball GOLD Nationals Team Preview: Windermere Wildfire 18U - Paulson

As we near the start of the 2021 USA Softball GOLD National Championships, we're highlighting some of the teams who will take to the fields in Salem, Va. Meet Windermere Wildfire 18U - Paulson, a team competing in the 18-Under division. Based out of Florida, Head Coach George Paulson breaks down what you can expect to see from his 2021 roster.
San Mateo, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

College of San Mateo softball coaches earn National Fastpitch Coaches Association Cal JC National Coaching Staff of the Year honor

If you’re one who strives for perfection, the 2021 College of San Mateo Bulldogs were the softball team for you. Nicole Quigley-Borg, CSM’s head coach of the past 15 years, led the Lady Bulldogs to a perfect 27-0 record this season. And now, she and the CSM coaching staff have been recognized at the national level, being named the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Cal JC National Coaching Staff of the Year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy