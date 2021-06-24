Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Senate sends COVID-inspired bills to Wolf

By John Finnerty jfinnerty@cnhi.com
Daily Item
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state Senate voted Thursday to send two COVID-19 inspired bills to Gov. Tom Wolf — one offering students the option of repeating their 2020-2021 academic grade, and another that would ban vaccine passports and limit the Secretary of Health’s powers. Wolf has warned he will veto Senate Bill 618...

www.dailyitem.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Coronavirus
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Corman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Senate Bill#Senate President#Covid#House#The General Assembly#Republicans#Democrat#D Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
ElectionsDaily Gate City

Local Republicans weaponizing the Constitution to restrict voting

When Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ran his veto pen across a Republican-authored rewrite of state election law last week that included new voter identification requirements and tighter deadlines for requesting mail-in ballots, Republicans in the General Assembly announced plans to undo the Democratic governor’s handiwork by taking the issue to the voters with a constitutional amendment.
Irvine, CAoc-breeze.com

Senator Dave Min sends first bill to Governor’s Office

Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) today announced his first bill advanced out of the State Assembly, paving its way to the Governor’s desk for a signature. Senate Bill (SB) 308, which modernizes California’s unclaimed property process, received widespread, bipartisan support in the other house. “I thank my Assembly colleagues for supporting...
New York City, NYObserver

State Senator Borrello introduces COVID bills

As Independence Day nears, state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, is introducing legislation to give state residents independence from state COVID-19 regulations. Borrello introduced three bills in the state Senate on Wednesday. S.7268 prohibits a government entity from requiring individuals to receive a COVID-19 vaccine; S.7269 prohibits a government entity or its subdivisions from requiring people to wear face coverings or face masks; and S.7270 prohibits a government entity or its subdivisions from issuing COVID-19 regulations or guidance without first getting approval from the state Legislature.
Harrisburg, PAWOLF

Gov. Wolf vetoes anti-vaccination legislation

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN CO. (WOLF) — Governor Tom Wolf today vetoed Senate Bill 618, anti-vaccination legislation that would severely limit medical providers and the public from having access to vital information on vaccination rates and vaccine efficacy. Further, this harmful legislation would eliminate the Department of Health’s ability to respond to...
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf vetoes 'vaccine passports' bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has vetoed a GOP bill that would have banned so-called "vaccine passports" as well as restrict the state health secretary's actions during health emergencies. The measure split both legislative chambers along party lines last month. Wolf, a Democrat, vetoed the legislation on Thursday.
Pennsylvania StateNBC Philadelphia

Gov. Wolf Vetoes Ban on Pa. Governmental, College COVID ‘Vaccine Passports'

A Republican-crafted bill to ban so-called COVID-19 “vaccine passports” and restrict the health secretary’s actions during health emergencies is dead after a veto by Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor. The measure that split both legislative chambers along party lines last month was vetoed Thursday by Gov. Tom Wolf. Legislative Republicans had sought...
York County, PAwdac.com

Wolf Veto Will Create Confusion Says Bill Sponsor

HARRISBURG – Reaction to the governor’s veto of Senate Bill 618 has come from the bill sponsor, York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill. She said the governor had an opportunity to provide clarification for students, parents, and every Pennsylvanian by her bill. Unfortunately, this fall will be met with confusion and chaos as students in K-12 through higher education will head back to school with little guidance on whether or not the COVID-19 vaccine will be a requirement. Instead of showing that no one will be denied service or an education because of a decision not to take a COVID-19 vaccine, students and parents will be forced to make difficult decisions in less than two months as more schools begin forced vaccinations. She added we have seen that broad powers implemented by the Health Secretary lead to serious unintended consequences for people. Voters showed us last month that they want collaboration between elected officials, not one person to wield all of the power and make drastic decisions affecting lives and livelihoods.
Harrisburg, PArecordargusnews.com

Wolf vetoes GOP bill with voter ID, other changes

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor vetoed a Republican-crafted elections bill Wednesday, a proposal that would have mandated voter identification in all elections and made a host of other changes to election law. Gov. Tom Wolf said outside his Capitol offices that he considers the measure a voter suppression effort. “I think voter suppression is absolutely the wrong thing to […]
Butler, PA977rocks.com

Wolf Vetoes Election Bill

Governor Tom Wolf has officially vetoed an elections reform package. The largely Republican sponsored bill was panned by the Democrat Wolf as voter suppression. He cited the limiting mail-in ballots, capping early voting, and the reduced voter registration time period as reasons he vetoed. Wolf did concede that there were...
PoliticsYork Dispatch Online

Wolf signs budget, vetoes GOP-led election reform bill

Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed the proposed $40.8 billion budget, which he said includes the largest education funding increase in state history. Wolf's signature comes after a slew of negotiations with Republicans, who managed to convince the governor to greenlight setting aside $5 billion in unspent funds from the American Rescue Plan for future budgets.
ElectionsBrenham Banner-Press

Pennsylvania’s governor vetoes GOP-led election overhaul over voter ID restrictions

This article is made possible through Votebeat, a nonpartisan reporting project covering local election integrity and voting access. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. Harrisburg, Pa. — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a Republican rewrite of Pennsylvania’s Election Code on Wednesday, making clear...
Congress & CourtsWBNS 10TV Columbus

Lawmakers send bill blocking COVID-19 vaccine mandates in schools to DeWine

After midnight on the last legislative day before summer break, Republican lawmakers passed legislation blocking public schools and colleges from mandating vaccination against COVID-19. The bill, if signed into law, would prohibit public schools and colleges from requiring vaccines that are available under emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food...
Congress & Courtswkok.com

Senator Toomey: Election Overhaul Bill Had ‘Very Bad Consequences’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Pat Toomey recently voted ‘no’ on the failed Senate Bill 1 on election and voting overhauls. Senator Toomey was asked about his no vote on WKOK’s On The Mark Monday morning, “I don’t think there is any need to have the federal government take over elections. I think there are a lot of very bad consequences that would likely follow if we went down that road. There’s a reason we have the state election systems.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy