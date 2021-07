It doesn’t happen too often. But every now and again in baseball, there’s a season that almost exclusively belongs to a player. In 1981, it was the Year of Fernando Valenzuela. In 1985, it was the Year of Dwight Gooden. The 1998 season was the Year of McGwire and Sosa. There were other great players having great seasons, but mention the year, and the same player or players would always come to mind. They generated the buzz, got the headlines, and were the first players anyone following the sport wanted to talk about.