CAMP HILL — Locally grown sweet corn will be available at farm markets in some regions of Pennsylvania, while harvest in northern regions of the state will be delayed. An informal survey conducted by Pennsylvania Farm Bureau (PFB) found that expected harvest times for corn on the cob vary by region. However, some farmers were able to move up harvest through planting strategies such as planting under plastic and planting earlier in the season. As a consensus, local sweet corn will be more widely available for this upcoming weekend in the south central and southeast part of the state, while northern and western regions of Pennsylvania will have their harvest slightly later in the season due to traditionally cooler temperatures.