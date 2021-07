Veterans Memorial Park of Blaine is located inside Tom Ryan Park next to Blaine City Hall. Over the last few years community volunteers have transformed this park into a spectacular tribute to veterans from the Revolutionary War all the way through current conflicts. On Memorial Day an inaugural ceremony was held at the park. Hundreds of community members gathered for the event that honored those who lost their lives in service to our country. The memorial park features several large monuments and everyone is encouraged to stop by and walk through the park.