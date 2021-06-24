Cancel
Obituaries

Linda K Huber February 10, 1947 - June 22, 2021

Funeral services for Linda K. Huber, 74, of Herreid will be at 10:30 AM Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Peace Lutheran Church in Herreid. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Linda passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck.

