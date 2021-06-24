Linda K Huber February 10, 1947 - June 22, 2021

Brian K. Killion, 77, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away at home early Sunday morning, June 27, 2021. Brian was born Sept. 29, 1943, in West Frankfort, Illinois, the son of Cleo Marie (Rotramel) and Hancle K. Killion. Following graduation from West Frankfort Community High School, Brian attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois, and Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. On Nov. 4, 1967, Brian was united in marriage to Ann Marie Sievers in Jennings, Missouri. In September of 1963, Brian began his career with John Deere at the St. Louis Sales Branch Office. In 1965, he was promoted to a Retail Note Collector position in Monroe, Louisiana, and then transferred to Little Rock, Arkansas. In 1967, he was promoted to Territory Manager and headquartered in Madisonville, Kentucky, for two years before moving closer to home with headquartering in Belleville, Illinois. In 1975, he transferred to Waverly, and assumed the Territory Manager role in Northeast Iowa for 34 years until retirement. After 46 years of service, Brian retired in September of 2009. He was well-respected by all he worked with and was known to always go above and beyond expectations.