Thompson hired as FIS district athletic, activities director
Frankfort Independent Schools has announced the hiring of Paul Thompson as its district athletic and activities director. “Mr. Thompson is a great addition to our administrative team as we look to grow our athletic programs and continue on the trajectory of success,” Frankfort High Principal Tyler Reed said in a release from the district. “He is focused on moving the role of athletic director beyond compliance monitor and event coordinator as he looks to embed true servant leadership to our coaches and students.www.state-journal.com