Legally blind woman starts business painting, arranging wooden flowers

People often admire flower frogs in antique shops and at flea markets without knowing exactly what they're looking at. The shape and color are charming, but what are all those holes for? The answer is simple: flowers. These frogs are creatures of lead, pottery, glass, and bronze that were designed to live in the water at the bottom of a bowl and keep the trickiest flower arrangements firmly in place. The familiar pincushion variety does the same job, but collectors look for the thousands of more ornamental examples produced between 1880 and 1940. Anything from a $10 wire sculpture à la Alexander Calder to a $1,000 Art Deco dancing girl can be a frog, out there for the picking by those who can tell the difference between a mere knickknack and the real thing. "You have to know them when you see them," says collector Bonnie Bull, author of Flower Frogs for Collectors ($67.94, amazon.com), adding, "If you are not sure, walk right up and check to see if there are holes."