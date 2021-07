CHICAGO — As part of a long-term commitment to introduce a diverse community of students and emerging professionals to design through learning and engagement, OFS is proud to announce its presenting sponsorship of IIDA’s new design program for high school students, Design Your World, in partnership with established non-profit organization After School Matters (ASM) and with additional support from 3form, Mannington Commercial and Configura. The pilot, which will kickstart July 6 in Chicago and build a framework for future regional expansion, will grant educational design opportunities while tackling diversity in design at the source.