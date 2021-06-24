Cancel
Media Arts students showcase work at Eagles Theatre

By Staff Report
Trumann Democrat
 18 days ago

The Media Arts Program, a collaboration of Honeywell Arts & Entertainment and the Heartland Career Center, showcased original photography, audio, video, scriptwriting, and editing projects by the 2020-21 class on Tuesday, May 18 at Eagles Theatre, according to development communications manager Courtney Harvey. “Launched in 2017, the Media Arts Program...

www.wabashplaindealer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Arts#Photography#Eagles Theatre#The Media Arts Program#The Inguard Editing Suite#Haist Family Studio
