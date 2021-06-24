Local residents participate in Worldwide Knit in Public Day

SPRING LAKE — Four area women sat under the Village of Spring Lake’s clock tower recently to participate in a silent World Wide Knit in Public Day. “For some reason, sitting under the clock tower at the corner of Savidge and Jackson made sense to me,” said organizer Jane DeGroot. “As it turned out, there were four of us who showed up, and we had plenty of cars honk their horns at us in response to a sign that said, ‘Honk if you love knitting.’