Traffic alert: section of north Loop 288 closed due to bridge damage

Workers inspect damage on the Loop 288 overpass on Interstate 35 in north Denton on Thursday. The overpass was closed after a crash caused damage to the bridge Thursday afternoon, authorities said. Jeff Woo/DRC

This story was updated at 4:55 p.m.

All lanes of North Loop 288 at Interstate 35 were closed Thursday while the Texas Department of Transportation assesses bridge damage.

Motorists approaching the southbound service road were detoured to avoid the bridge. Westbound drivers on Loop 288 have been directed to U.S. 77 to then connect to I-35.

Lanes of I-35 were also closed early Thursday afternoon but have since reopened. According to a social media post from the Fire Department, the highway closed just before 1 p.m. The Denton police and fire departments referred all questions to TxDOT.

TxDOT spokesperson Emily McCann said crews went out around 1 p.m. to assess the damage. They didn’t have an estimated time frame for how long the highway would be closed.

Crews were still on site by 4 p.m. Thursday.

“We’re still doing our assessment,” McCann said. “I do know they called an additional bridge engineer before deciding the next course of action.”

McCann couldn’t confirm if the damage to the bridge happened on the underpass in the lanes of I-35 or on the overpass for North Loop 288, though from the scene damage was visible underneath the bridge. She said the damage may have come from a truck, hauling a backhoe, striking the bridge.

“There’s no estimated time [for the road closure],” McCann said. “We’re just doing our due diligence right now.”